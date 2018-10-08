Log in
10/08/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Derwent London plc
('Derwent London')

Change of Credit Rating Agency

On 29 August 2018, Fitch Ratings assigned Derwent London a long-term issuer default rating of 'A-' and a senior unsecured debt rating of 'A'. Following this, Standard & Poors ('S&P') were requested to withdraw their 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term credit ratings and this was announced by S&P on 3 October 2018.

At the same time, the London Merchant Securities Ltd ('LMS') Senior Secured Bonds 2026, which were given a rating of 'A' by S&P up to 3 October 2018, also became unrated. The 'A' rating was two notches above the 'BBB+' corporate rating of its parent company, Derwent London plc. Fitch have been asked to provide a credit rating for the LMS bonds and it is anticipated that they will do so within 7 days.

Enquiries:

D Lawler

Company Secretary

8 October 2018

020 7659 3000

www.derwentlondon.com

Derwent London plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:52:02 UTC
