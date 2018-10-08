Derwent London plc

('Derwent London')

Change of Credit Rating Agency

On 29 August 2018, Fitch Ratings assigned Derwent London a long-term issuer default rating of 'A-' and a senior unsecured debt rating of 'A'. Following this, Standard & Poors ('S&P') were requested to withdraw their 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term credit ratings and this was announced by S&P on 3 October 2018.

At the same time, the London Merchant Securities Ltd ('LMS') Senior Secured Bonds 2026, which were given a rating of 'A' by S&P up to 3 October 2018, also became unrated. The 'A' rating was two notches above the 'BBB+' corporate rating of its parent company, Derwent London plc. Fitch have been asked to provide a credit rating for the LMS bonds and it is anticipated that they will do so within 7 days.

