Desert Gold Expands Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the right to acquire a 95% interest in the Linguekoto Concession, which is contiguous to the Company's flagship Senegal Mali Shear Zone gold project (the "SMSZ Project") in Western Mali.

The Linguekoto property ("Linguekoto") acquisition is another step in Desert's Gold's regional strategic consolidation plan (see Figure 1), which is to build one of the largest, if not the largest, non-producer, contiguous exploration land package over the prolific Senegal Mali Shear Zone.

ABOUT THE LINGUEKOTO PERMIT

The Linguekoto concession is 27km2 in size and is contiguous to the southern border of the Company's SMSZ Project (see Figure 1). A brief summary of the concession follows:

Linguekoto encompasses an additional 3.6 km portion of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ") and spans 4km east and 3.2km west of the SMSZ.

Upon completion of this acquisition, Desert Gold's SMSZ Project will total 407km 2 in size, have a strike extent of 37.6km along the SMSZ, host 18 known gold zones and contain 537 >100 ppb gold-in-soil anomalies and 1,589 >50 ppb gold-in-soil anomalies. Most of which are untested.

in size, have a strike extent of 37.6km along the SMSZ, host 18 known gold zones and contain 537 >100 ppb gold-in-soil anomalies and 1,589 >50 ppb gold-in-soil anomalies. Most of which are untested. Linguekoto contains 95, untested, >50 ppb gold-in-soil anomalies with values up to 10,290 ppb Au, a group of which lie within and proximal to the same northeast-trending structural corridor, which hosts the Companies' Barani East gold deposit

Linguekoto has seen little previous exploration with only four groups of five shallow RC holes that tested only three soil anomalies >200ppb Au. Based on Desert Gold's experience with the recent discovery of numerous gold zones on its SMSZ Project, management strongly believes the systematic exploration of Linguekoto will lead to the discovery of new gold zones.

Desert Gold's President Jared Scharf remarked, "The acquisition of Linguekoto on commercially viable terms, is consistent with our strategy of creating an unparalleled regional gold exploration project in one of the most prolific jurisdictions in Western Africa. As soon as practical, our exploration teams will be on the ground mapping and prospecting with a goal to developing drill targets, in an area, which should host significant amounts of gold mineralization."





Figure 1. Regional image; SMSZ Project with highlighted results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/48125_aca64cff24620922_001full.jpg

TERMS OF THE OPTION AGREEMENT

Desert Gold to pay SUD Mining SARL (SUD) USD$150,000, of which USD $50,000 will be paid upon closing of the transaction with the balance of USD $100,000 to be paid over a three (3) year period;

Incur exploration expenditures of USD $120,000 over a three (3) year period;

During the three (3) year option period, Desert Gold shall be responsible for maintaining the permit in good standing and perform any and all obligations required by law;

Bonus shares; In the event that, within 60 months from the transaction date, 100,000 oz Au, NI 43-101 compliant reserves are discovered at Linguekoto, the Company will issue 250,000 common shares to SUD. The Company will issue an additional 250,000 common shares for every additional 100,000 oz Au, NI compliant 43-101 reserves declared at Linguekoto, up to a maximum aggregate amount of 1,250,000 shares.

SUD will retain a 5% carried interest, in the concession, before any interest retained by the government of Mali.

ABOUT DESERT GOLD

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 3 gold exploration projects in Western Mali (SMSZ, Segala West and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

Don Dudek, P.Geo. is a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the Desert Gold scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

