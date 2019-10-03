Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Desert Gold Ventures Inc.    DAU   CA25039N4084

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.

(DAU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Desert Gold Grants Incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 2,925,000 incentive stock options to certain employees, consultants, directors and officers pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at CAD $0.16 per share and expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

ABOUT DESERT GOLD

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that holds 3 gold exploration projects in Western Mali (SMSZ, Segala West and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. The Company's current focus is on the 407 km2 SMSZ Project that spans approximately 38 km of the prolific Senegal Mali Shear Zone.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sonny Janda"
____________________

Sonny Janda
Chairman

Contact:

Jared Scharf, President & CEO
Email: jared.scharf@desertgold.ca
Tel. No.: +1 (858) 247-8195

For further information please visit our website www.desertgold.ca or information available on www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the united states. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the united states securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the united states or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48492


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.
08:05pDesert Gold Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
10/02DESERT GOLD VENTURES : Reports Drill Results on Its SMSZ Project Including 23.7 ..
AQ
10/01Desert Gold Reports Drill Results on Its SMSZ Project; Including 23.7 Metres ..
NE
09/24Desert Gold Expands Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project
NE
08/29Altus Strategies Plc - Term Sheet with Desert Gold for Sale and Royalty on Tw..
AQ
08/28Desert Gold Acquires Strategic Land Package from Altus Strategies PLC
NE
08/28DESERT GOLD VENTURES : Acquires Strategic Land Package from Altus Strategies PLC
EQ
08/22Desert Gold Completes Acquisition of Ashanti Gold Corp.
NE
08/21DESERT GOLD VENTURES : Early Warning News Release
AQ
07/26DESERT GOLD VENTURES : Earns an Initial 55% Interest in 104km2 Western Mali Land..
AQ
More news
Chart DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.
Duration : Period :
Desert Gold Ventures Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sonny Manra Singh Janda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jared W. Scharf President & Director
Larry Tsang Chief Financial Officer
Don Dudek Director
Gregory Powell Isenor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.-25.71%9
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.29%31 082
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION24.36%30 777
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED58.53%17 976
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 485
SHANDONG GOLD MINING56.85%13 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group