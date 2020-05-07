Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Desert Gold Ventures Inc.    DAU   CA25039N4084

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.

(DAU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Desert Gold Receives Final TSXV Approval to Close Oversubscribed Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:05pm EDT

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final TSXV approval to close its previously announced CAD $500,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Financing) The Company raised CAD $1,283,000 through the sale of 16,037,500 Units. Securities issued as a result of closing of the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from closing.

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each Unit was priced at CAD $0.08 and consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Financing. In connection with closing, the Company will pay finders' fees of CAD $47,390 and issue 592,375 non-transferable brokers warrants (a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of three (3) years.

Certain directors of the Desert Gold have participated in the Financing and are considered "related parties" to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The Financing is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to or the consideration paid by those directors will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for drilling and other exploration related activities at the Company's Senegal Mali Shear Zone Project in Western Mali ("SMSZ Project") and for general corporate purposes.

On Behalf of the Board

"Jared Scharf"
___________________________
Jared Scharf
President & Director

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 2 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (SMSZ Project and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

Contact
Jared Scharf, President and CEO
Email: jared.scharf@desertgold.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the united states securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55569


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.
09:05pDesert Gold Receives Final TSXV Approval to Close Oversubscribed Financing
NE
04/28DESERT GOLD VENTURES : Announces the Postponement of Filing Annual Financial Sta..
PU
04/28DESERT GOLD VENTURES : Provides Updated Broker Compensation Disclosure
PU
04/27Desert Gold Closes Oversubscribed Financing and Provides Exploration Guidance
NE
04/14Desert Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
04/13Desert Gold Options Non-core Djimbala Property in Southern Mali to Indigo
NE
03/11Desert Gold Postpones Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
02/26Desert Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
02/24Desert Gold's SMSZ Project Defines Several New Areas of Gold Mineralization w..
NE
01/30Desert Gold Outlines New Exploration Targets Proximal to the Senegal Mali She..
NE
More news
Chart DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.
Duration : Period :
Desert Gold Ventures Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jared W. Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonny Manra Singh Janda Executive Chairman
Larry Tsang Chief Financial Officer
Don Dudek Director
Gregory Powell Isenor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC.-16.67%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION43.68%50 105
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.82%47 162
POLYUS-0.64%21 364
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.54.84%18 955
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED2.79%15 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group