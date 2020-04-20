DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICS SURVEY IN ARIZONA'S HOLBROOK BASIN WITH ENCOURAGING RESULTS

Vancouver, British Columbia - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: DME, U.S. OTC: DMEHF, Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it has completed an advanced Remote Sensing Study (the 'Study') covering approximately 377,600 acres in the Holbrook Basin of Northern Arizona (the 'Basin'), which included areas under lease or option to the Company as well as State and Federal ground. The non-invasive remote study utilized infrared spectral analysis to locate certain neutron-deficient target isotopes generally associated with the presence of Helium.

Results of the Study are highly encouraging insofar as it identified a number of discreet higher radiance targets which are prospective for potential helium reservoirs. The location of these hotspots in many cases coincided with the choice of initial targets made by the Company's technical team for its upcoming drill program. 55 of these hotspots were located on ground under lease or option to the Company in its 65,911 acre Heliopolis Helium Project.

In addition, results of the Study served to confirm the location of anticlines, domes, synclines and other geologic structures likely to serve as traps for helium reservoirs in the Basin. These were consistent with the maps previously published by the U.S. Geological Survey, state agencies, academia and private industry, as well as the Company's own examination of the Basin's prospective areas. The Study confirmed both known and inferred geologic structures at surface, near surface and at depth.

The Study utilized satellite and Airborne Visible and Infrared Imaging Spectrometer ('AVIRIS'). Data was collected on a combination of 1.2 m -1.7 m Spatial Resolution with the radiance spectrum adjusted to the Top of Atmosphere ('TOA') using band centers and Full Width Half Minimum ('FWHM') to meet the specifics required to locate certain trapped target isotopes within highly permeable and high porosity formations at depth.

According to Irwin Olian, CEO of the Company, 'We are very excited to have completed our airborne geophysics survey with strong results that corroborate our technical team's targeting work. We are looking forward to our upcoming drill program in the Holbrook Basin with a high level of confidence.'

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

