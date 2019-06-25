design hotels : Farmhouse Catskills opens in Upstate New York Learn more Download (PDF 4536 KB)

The restoration of the heritage-marked farmhouse was informed by the desire to pay homage to the building's history yet contemporize it in a way that gives it its own unique visual identity and emotional presence. An inclusive, open-plan concept dotted with oversized windows floods the guest areas with natural sunlight and ensures that the hotel's spectacular surroundings are a centerpoint to the design. The use of organic, natural materials such as ipe wood and reclaimed shiplap further encourages the blurring between inside and out, while the inclusion of glass, tile, and polished concrete adds a chic contemporary aspect to the structure. Neighboring the farmhouse, the estate's architectural pinnacle lies in the hand-hewn British haypress barn dating back to 1869. Originally found in Indiana, the barn was transported to Sullivan County and painstakingly reconstructed piece-by-piece to create the hotel's social space for events, exhibitions, collaborations, and retreats.

By combining large public spaces with cozy rooms, Farmhouse Catskills brings to mind the functional duality of a ski resort, where camaraderie and intimacy go hand-in-hand. The design concept is defined by the majestic beauty of the encircling countryside and the tone of the original structure. A richly pigmented color palette of grays and greens frame interiors filled with predominantly natural materials: wood casework, white oak floorboard, oil-rubbed bronze light fixtures, as well as textured jute rugs and Egyptian cotton linens. An eclectic collection of modern-style furniture harks back to the 1950s 'golden years' of the Catskills, when the region became an intrinsic part of mid-century Americana thanks to its popularity as a vacation resort. And the area's long association with game hunting is referenced by a stunning rose gold, handblown glass deer's head positioned above the hotel's main fireplace.

Ranging from 65 to 165 square feet, the hotel's 75 guestrooms mirror the open flow and forms found in the public spaces. Bookended by oak floors and reclaimed timber accents, the rooms showcase mid-century furniture alongside custom-made artisan pieces. Signature lighting by Bower Studio and Jamie Harris illuminate the spaces, which include a desk, day chair, cocktail table, and a king or queen bed complete with exquisitely comfortable Simmons mattress. The luxurious bathrooms feature bronze hardware and bathtubs by Jaime Hayon, a double version of which is available in the Tree House suite.

Located at the heart of the property, The Farmhouse Café & Bistro is a tangible celebration of Upstate New York's impressive natural bounty, with a menu that embraces seasonal, regional produce including organic vegetables and meat, locally-caught fish and farm-fresh cheese. Simple, clean dishes ensure the attention remains entirely on the ingredients, while the drinks list features wine from neighboring vineyards, beer sourced from local microbreweries and traditional farmhouse cider. An expansive ipe wood-decked terrace is perfectly positioned to soak up the sun during the halcyon days of summer, and sundowners are best served in the lush garden dotted with firepits. For an altogether more intimate atmosphere, the hotel's bar, Snug, captures the spirit of a 1930s speakeasy with its decadent black-limestone bar and sublime cocktail list.

Conceived to meaningfully contribute to local cultural movements and support and promote the creative community within the Catskills, the barn is key to the hotel's concept. The 1869 structure has been meticulously restored to create a 4500-square-feet space that is used to host weddings, exhibitions, art installations, workshops, recitals, as well as live music and fashion events in collaboration with local creatives. Fully equipped with kitchen, bathrooms, and a bar, the barn is flooded with natural daylight thanks to a spectacular 45-ft glass cupola, and a mezzanine allows for multi-level events.

Set amid rolling hills, mountains, forests, rivers, and lakes, Farmhouse Catskills is a gateway to a natural wonderland with hiking, kayaking, golf, horse-riding, fishing, biking, running, and skiing, all on the doorstep. Considered the heart of the Catskills, the surrounding villages including Jeffersonville, Youngsville, Livingston Manor, Bethel Woods, and Roscoe, are characterized by antique stores, microbreweries, gin and whiskey distilleries, art galleries, and eclectic boutiques. The nearby Callicoon Theater-the oldest continuous operating theater in Sullivan County-offers a varied film program and hosts the Catskills International Film Festival. Closer to home, the hotel has a private bass-stocked fishing pond, swimming pool and a concept store showcasing the wares of local designers and producers.