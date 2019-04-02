design hotels : Mason opens on Thailand's Na Jomtien Learn more Download (PDF 4325 KB) Download German (PDF 1023 KB)

The latest head-turning masterpiece by award-winning studio VaSLab is informed by the juxtaposition between angular, monolithic structures and lush, tropical landscaping. As its name suggests, Mason is a tangible celebration of the rich Thai tradition of masonry and, in particular, the stone carvers of the Ang Sila community. Using stone and concrete as the centerpoint of the design, the studio has conceived the architecture of the hotel as a sculptural form, while still maintaining a clean simplicity that echoes the layered topography of the surrounding terrain. One of the area's major natural resources, granite, is key to the overall design and is found throughout the hotel, from walls and furniture, to bathroom fixtures and decorative objects. The theme of masonry is also creatively explored through artworks created in collaboration with Dong Sculpture, as well as through the formation of 'negative spaces' or voids where indirect lighting sparks spatial interest.

Ranging from 90 to 180 square meters, each of the 35 villas boasts a sublimely private pool and sun-drenched terrace, perfectly suited for honeymooners or couples looking for the ultimate escape. The epitome of indulgence, the 168-square-meter Beachfront Grand Pool Villa is placed at the very front row of the resort's peaceful private beach. The 154-square-meter Duplex Grand Pool Villa is spread over two floors, both with ocean views. While the 180-square-meter elevated Double Grand Pool Villa has two bedrooms, making it an infinitely practical and sublimely indulgent option for a chic group getaway.

Softening the delineation between inside and out was key to the design concept of each villa, where a tonal color palette of soft greys is warmed by the use of natural wood, while the clean lines of the furnishings complement the patina of the stonework. Inviting living areas open up to the stunning nature outside, and the individual pools are accessed via the stylish bathrooms. Inside, the bathrooms feature oversized tubs, custom bath products, and free-standing wash basins hand-carved by Ang Sila artisans. Spacious walk-in closets and state-of-the-art Marshall Bluetooth home-theater sound systems round off the luxurious amenities.

To enhance the privacy of the accommodation, the hotel's guest areas have been mindfully planned to reduce any unnecessary footfall around the villas. The perfect perch for aperitifs with a breathtaking view, the Krok-a-Café serves light snacks and cocktails adjacent to the hotel's infinity Sky Pool. The ocean's natural bounty takes centerstage at Zila Street Bistro & Bar, which serves fresh seafood alongside traditional Thai dishes and international cuisine. For the ultimate in barefoot luxury, Mason's Beachside Bar and terrace is perfectly placed for sundowners under the orange-pink light of the spectacular sunsets. Holistic food for the soul comes courtesy of the Mason Spa, which combines age-old therapies with innovative techniques. The highlight is undoubtedly the 'Mason Zila Signature Massage', which features unique stones exclusively found within the Ang Sila community.

Located on the quiet Na Jomtien beach, Mason is at once a world away from Pattaya's mass sun-seeking tourists but also close enough-just a 15-minute drive-to town to reap the benefits of this multicultural city with excellent places to eat, shop, or dance the night away. And Thailand's pulse-quickening capital Bangkok is just a two-hour drive away for those looking for a quick city flit, before returning to Mason's paradisiacal setting.