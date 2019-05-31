design hotels : Presenting Chapter Roma Learn more Download (PDF 4718 KB) Download German (PDF 1409 KB)

When considering the visual concept of Chapter Roma, award-winning Johannesburg-based designer Tristan du Plessis drew inspiration both from Regola's current incarnation as a thriving art hub, and its past life as a center for blacksmithery. The structure of the original building has been restored and reanimated, with neoclassical motifs such as the tall interior arches and vaulted ceilings now strikingly juxtaposed against an industrial-chic aesthetic informed by exposed brickwork and metal accents. The hotel's contribution to the gallery-filled district and wider artistic community is crystalized by the vast trove of classic and contemporary art pieces on display in the communal areas. Artworks by the likes of Alice Pasquini, Warios, Cyrcle, and Willy Verginer are interspersed with original graffiti resulting in vibrant, provocative spaces that capture the creative zeitgeist of the neighborhood.

Chapter Roma's 42 rooms and suites range from 20 to 35 square meters and offer views of the city or courtyard. Emerald-green velvet upholstery, handmade rugs, and antique wooden floorboards ensure a warm and inviting atmosphere, augmented by brass fixtures by Buster + Punch and Bert Frank's cool, contemporary lighting. Cementing the hotel's serious design credentials are pieces from internationally renowned studios including Tom Dixon, Moroso & Diesel, and Seletti, which alongside custom furniture designed and produced by local artisans. The bathrooms are equally stylish, defined by raw cement walls and granite flooring, while organic amenities by L:a Bruket add a luxurious touch. For the ultimate in high-style urban living, the suites and lofts feature separate lounge areas complete with fully-equipped private bars and Marshall sound systems.

Gritty yet glamorous, the Chapter Lobby Bar brings together locals and guests alike with coffee, juices and smoothies during the day, and cocktails and spirits when the sun goes down. The expansive communal table encourages interaction and engagement among strangers, while plush velvet sofas are nestled into corners and nooks for a more intimate setting. For the more gastronomic minded, the hotel's deli-come-bistro, Market, will open later this summer offering a curated selection of organic Italian produce alongside a juice and salad bar, and a restaurant is also due to open by the end of 2019.

Location

Famous for its nightlife, art galleries, and enviable riverside location, the Regola neighborhood is a destination in its own right, while being just a stone's throw from many of Rome's top historical sights-including the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the Spanish Steps. The two closest airports are Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (located 27km away from the hotel) and Ciampino Airport (17km).