design hotels : Presenting The Design Hotels Book 2020 Learn more Download (PDF 5082 KB) Download German (PDF 1638 KB)

DESIGN HOTELS AG

(LBA)
design hotels : Presenting The Design Hotels Book 2020

09/26/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Produced by Design Hotels'™ in-house creative team, the special edition of the highly-anticipated almanac presents an in-depth profile of 25 newly opened hotels that are reshaping the international hospitality landscape and changing the way we think about travel. Far more than mere accommodation, the hotels have quickly established themselves as benchmarks in the industry and emerge as beacons for pioneering design, extraordinary engagement and communal development. Tasked with capturing the unique character and visual identity of these properties were some of the best editorial and lifestyle photographers to emerge in recent years-among them, award-winning photographers Robbie Lawrence, Jake Curtis, Danilo Scarpati and Nacho Alegre. The resulting photography is emotively woven into a series of 16-page features that explore the original concept, generative design and meaningful community relationships behind each hotel.

Spanning a diverse range of cultures and embodying original concepts, the 25 hand-picked hotels provide a platform for remarkable travel experiences and represent the core values of Design Hotels™. Dexamenes Seaside Hotel, for example, invites guests to sleep in artfully reanimated wine tanks from the 1920s set directly on the beach, while the all-encompassing arts program at Kazerne provides a springboard to full immersion in Eindhoven's progressive creative scene. Groundbreaking architecture and thought-provoking design unite the profiled hotels, a number of which have been crafted by the leading architects and designers of today, including Vincent van Duysen and Japan's master of minimalism, Tadao Ando. Some, like Stamba Hotel in Tbilisi, have sent ripples far beyond the world of hospitality, instead reinvigorating local arts, fashion, food, and agriculture, and becoming intrinsically linked with the cultural evolution of their respective locales.

Within its 432 pages, The Design Hotels™ Book also details the individual properties that make up the Design Hotels'™ curated collection of over 300 hotels in more than 60 countries. From the pioneering boutique hotels of New York, Paris, and London, to the rising stars of Shanghai, Mexico City, and Nairobi, to exclusive mountaintops, hidden beaches, and off-the-beaten-path escapes, each independent hotel is a wholly unique creative expression, steeped in the history, culture, and nature of its environment. 'These hotels stand out because of the people behind them,' said Design Hotels™ CEO Peter Cole. 'These are true originals, whose passion, sensibility, and vision shine through in the minutest details of the guest experience.'

October 28 marks the release of the 2020 edition of The Design Hotels™ Book, which will be priced at EUR 59.90 and is available to pre-order from www.designhotels.cc/shop. All pre-orders will be accompanied by two unique gifts from our partners: a notebook from renowned stationers Mark + Fold and a supreme moisture mask courtesy of Danish skincare brand Nuori. The book will also be available to purchase from selected international partners from January 2020.

Disclaimer

Design Hotels AG published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:22:01 UTC
