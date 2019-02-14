Despegar com : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter 2018 results on Thursday, March 7, before the market opens.

Earnings Release

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period (3 weeks)

Thursday, February 14 through Thursday, March 7, 2019

Executives

Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial

1-866-270-1533 (U.S. domestic)

1-412-317-0797 (International)

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. Operating across 20 countries, Despegar provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and other travel products to over 17 million customers. With a mission “to make travel possible”, the Company’s one-stop marketplace enables millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products. Through Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, it offers products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000 accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,100 car rental agencies and approximately 240 destination services suppliers with more than 7,700 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

