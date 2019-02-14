Log in
Despegar com : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call and Webcast

0
02/14/2019

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter 2018 results on Thursday, March 7, before the market opens.

Earnings Release
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period (3 weeks)
Thursday, February 14 through Thursday, March 7, 2019

Executives
Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial
1-866-270-1533 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-0797 (International)

Webcast: click here

Replay: click here

Add to your calendar: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. Operating across 20 countries, Despegar provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and other travel products to over 17 million customers. With a mission “to make travel possible”, the Company’s one-stop marketplace enables millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products. Through Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, it offers products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000 accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,100 car rental agencies and approximately 240 destination services suppliers with more than 7,700 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 524 M
EBIT 2018 53,3 M
Net income 2018 19,3 M
Finance 2018 290 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 62,00
P/E ratio 2019 53,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 1 201 M
Chart DESPEGAR.COM CORP
Duration : Period :
Despegar.com Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESPEGAR.COM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,7 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damián Scokin Rimolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason S. Lenga Chairman
Alberto Lopez Gaffney Chief Financial Officer
Nilesh Lakhani Independent Director
Mario Eduardo Vázquez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESPEGAR.COM CORP37.79%1 201
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC10.04%88 951
EXPEDIA GROUP INC12.37%18 761
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL25.17%18 450
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP-0.33%17 315
TRIPADVISOR5.56%7 839
