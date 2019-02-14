Despegar com : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP), the leading online travel company in
Latin America, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter
2018 results on Thursday, March 7, before the market opens.
Earnings Release
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Time: Before
Market Open
Conference Call
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Eastern Time
Quiet Period (3 weeks)
Thursday, February 14 through
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Executives
Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer
Mr.
Alberto López-Gaffney Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly
Grinner, Investor Relations
To participate, please dial
1-866-270-1533 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-0797
(International)
Webcast: click
here
Replay: click
here
Add to your calendar: click
here
About Despegar.com
Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America.
Operating across 20 countries, Despegar provides a broad suite of travel
products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and
other travel products to over 17 million customers. With a mission “to
make travel possible”, the Company’s one-stop marketplace enables
millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel
services and products. Through Despegar’s websites and leading mobile
apps, it offers products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000
accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,100 car rental
agencies and approximately 240 destination services suppliers with more
than 7,700 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and
operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and
Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.
