Despegar com : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter 2019 results on Thursday, March 5, before the market opens.

Earnings Release

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period (3 weeks)

Thursday, February 13 through Thursday, March 5, 2020

Executives

Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial

1-844-750-4865 (U.S. domestic)

1-412-317-5275 (International)

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 512,000 accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,190 car rental agencies and approximately 326 destination services suppliers with more than 5,690 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business and our market. Many important factors could cause our actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005049/en/