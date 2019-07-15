Log in
DESPEGAR.COM CORP

(DESP)
Despegar com : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

07/15/2019

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) a leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced management’s participation at upcoming investor conferences taking place in the United States.

July 17, 2019

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch Argentina Day, New York, NY
  • In attendance from the Company will be Alberto Lopez Gaffney (CFO)

August 11-13, 2019

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets – 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum, Vail, CO
  • In attendance from the Company will be Alberto Lopez Gaffney (CFO) and Natalia Nirenberg, IRO

A copy of the Company’s latest investor presentation which provides an overview of the business will be available on the Company’s website: www.despegar.com in the Investor Relations section on the day that management will be meeting with investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a tailor-made experience to more than 18 million customers.

Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000 accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,100 car rental agencies and approximately 240 destination services suppliers with more than 8,700 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
