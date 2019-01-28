Despegar com : Announces Participation at the 2019 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) a leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that Damián Scokin (CEO) and Javier Kelly Grinner (IRO) will participate at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference taking place in San Francisco, California from Tuesday, February 12 through Thursday, February 14, 2019.

A copy of the Company’s latest investor presentation which provides an overview of the business will be available on the Company’s website: www.despegar.com in the Investor Relations section on the day that management will be meeting with investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. Operating across 20 countries, Despegar provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and other travel products to over 17 million customers. With a mission “to make travel possible”, the Company’s one-stop marketplace enables millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products. Through Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, it offers products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000 accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,100 car rental agencies and approximately 240 destination services suppliers with more than 8,700 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

