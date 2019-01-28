Despegar com : Announces Participation at the 2019 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) a
leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that
Damián Scokin (CEO) and Javier Kelly Grinner (IRO) will participate at
the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference taking place in San
Francisco, California from Tuesday, February 12 through Thursday,
February 14, 2019.
A copy of the Company’s latest investor presentation which provides an
overview of the business will be available on the Company’s website: www.despegar.com
in the Investor Relations section on the day that management will be
meeting with investors.
About Despegar.com
Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America.
Operating across 20 countries, Despegar provides a broad suite of travel
products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and
other travel products to over 17 million customers. With a mission “to
make travel possible”, the Company’s one-stop marketplace enables
millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel
services and products. Through Despegar’s websites and leading mobile
apps, it offers products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000
accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,100 car rental
agencies and approximately 240 destination services suppliers with more
than 8,700 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and
operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and
Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005732/en/