DESPEGAR.COM CORP (DESP)
Despegar com : Announces Participation at the 2019 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

01/28/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”) a leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that Damián Scokin (CEO) and Javier Kelly Grinner (IRO) will participate at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference taking place in San Francisco, California from Tuesday, February 12 through Thursday, February 14, 2019.

A copy of the Company’s latest investor presentation which provides an overview of the business will be available on the Company’s website: www.despegar.com in the Investor Relations section on the day that management will be meeting with investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. Operating across 20 countries, Despegar provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and other travel products to over 17 million customers. With a mission “to make travel possible”, the Company’s one-stop marketplace enables millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products. Through Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, it offers products from over 300 airlines, more than 520,000 accommodation options, as well as approximately 1,100 car rental agencies and approximately 240 destination services suppliers with more than 8,700 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 524 M
EBIT 2018 53,3 M
Net income 2018 19,3 M
Finance 2018 290 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 53,57
P/E ratio 2019 46,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 1 037 M
Managers
NameTitle
Damián Scokin Rimolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason S. Lenga Chairman
Alberto Lopez Gaffney Chief Financial Officer
Nilesh Lakhani Independent Director
Mario Eduardo Vázquez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESPEGAR.COM CORP20.87%1 037
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC4.63%83 495
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL19.40%17 717
EXPEDIA GROUP INC3.96%17 446
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP-6.26%16 336
TRIPADVISOR6.10%7 879
