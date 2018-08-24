Destination Maternity Corporation Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Destination Maternity Corporation (Nasdaq:DEST) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results will take place on Monday, September 10, 2018. Results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of its senior management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

Investors and analysts can participate in this conference call by dialing (800) 219-6970 in the United States and Canada or (574) 990-1028 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will also be available on the investors section of the Company's website at http://investor.destinationmaternity.com. Passcode for the conference call is 6396537.

In the event that you are unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 10, 2018 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 17, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 outside of the United States and Canada. Passcode for the replay is 6396537.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. As of May 5, 2018, Destination Maternity operates 1,118 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 484 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India. As of May 5, 2018, Destination Maternity has 186 international franchised locations, including 13 standalone stores operated under one of the Company's nameplates and 173 shop-in-shop locations.

