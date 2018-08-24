Destination Maternity Corporation Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Destination Maternity Corporation (Nasdaq:DEST) today announced its
second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results will take place on Monday,
September 10, 2018. Results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Eastern Time. Members of its senior management will hold a conference
call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.
Investors and analysts can participate in this conference call by
dialing (800) 219-6970 in the United States and Canada or (574) 990-1028
outside of the United States and Canada. The call will also be available
on the investors section of the Company's website at http://investor.destinationmaternity.com.
Passcode for the conference call is 6396537.
In the event that you are unable to participate in the call, a replay
will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 10,
2018 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 17, 2018 by
calling (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406
outside of the United States and Canada. Passcode for the replay is
6396537.
About Destination Maternity
Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and
retailer of maternity apparel. As of May 5, 2018, Destination Maternity
operates 1,118 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto
Rico, including 484 stores, predominantly under the trade names
Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and
634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on
the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com
and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com
website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and
product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico,
Israel and India. As of May 5, 2018, Destination Maternity has 186
international franchised locations, including 13 standalone stores
operated under one of the Company's nameplates and 173 shop-in-shop
locations.
