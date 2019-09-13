Destination Maternity Corporation Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Destination Maternity Corporation (Nasdaq: DEST) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Results will be released at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of its senior management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

Investors and analysts can listen to this conference call by dialing (800) 219-6970 in the United States and Canada or (574) 990-1028 outside of the United States and Canada. The call will also be available on the investors section of the Company's website at http://investor.destinationmaternity.com. Passcode for the conference call is 6190426.

In the event that you are unable to listen to the call, a replay will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 outside of the United States and Canada. Passcode for the replay is 6190426.

Destination Maternity is the leading designer and omni-channel retailer of maternity apparel in the United States, with the only nationwide chain of maternity apparel specialty stores, as well as a deep and expansive assortment available through multiple online distribution points, including our three brand-specific websites. As of August 3, 2019, we operate 937 retail locations, including 446 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and 491 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout the United States and Canada. We also sell our merchandise on the Internet, primarily through our Motherhood.com, APeaInThePod.com and DestinationMaternity.com websites. We also sell our merchandise through our Canadian website, MotherhoodCanada.ca, through Amazon.com in the United States, and through websites of certain of our retail partners, including Macys.com. Our 446 stores operate under three retail nameplates: Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®. We also operate 491 leased departments within leading retailers such as Macy’s®, buybuy BABY® and Boscov’s®. Generally, we are the exclusive maternity apparel provider in our leased department locations.

