Destination Maternity : Volvo Car USA Partners with Destination Maternity to Promote Safe Driving Practices for Parents Nationwide

09/27/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

(ROCKLEIGH, N.J.) - September 27, 2018 - Volvo Car USA is partnering with Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST), the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel, during this year's Child Passenger Safety Week (September 23-29) to provide critical information on how to drive safely while pregnant and how to properly select and install car seats.

Based on a recent survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Volvo, only 68% of mothers know how to properly wear a seat belt while pregnant (i.e., with the seatbelt across their belly). One in four (37%) admit they sometimes wore their seatbelt incorrectly while driving because it was too uncomfortable, while a quarter say they sometimes did not wear a seatbelt at all for that same reason (25%).

Additionally, the survey found more than nine in 10 parents feel overwhelmed when researching child safety products - highlighted by concerns around selecting the right car seat. A large majority of parents (71%) find the number of models to be overwhelming, with 58 percent finding car seats frustrating to research. Once parents have found the right seat, installation brings a new set of challenges, with more than half claiming they would use a professional car seat installer if they had access to one (55%).

To address these concerns, Volvo Cars will supply educational materials and content to customers at Destination Maternity stores across the country during Child Passenger Safety Week. Through these efforts, Volvo Cars and Destination Maternity aim to provide information to parents not only on how to travel safely while they're expecting, but also when they have their little one in tow.

'Our research discovered that 85% of mothers wish there was more safety information available on driving while pregnant,' said Bob Jacobs, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications, VCUSA, 'Even with some of the world's most advanced safety systems in today's Volvo cars, the seat belt is still one of the most effective ways to stay safe behind the wheel. We're proud to partner with Destination Maternity in educating expecting moms on the best way to use a safety belt.'

Improving child safety in automobiles has long been a guiding principle at Volvo Cars and is part of the automaker's 'Vision 2020' which states that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car by 2020.

'Volvo's reputation for safety resonates well with our customers and this partnership is a great way for us to support moms2be during their 40 weeks of pregnancy and beyond,' said Marla A. Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Destination Maternity. 'We are excited to be working with Volvo Cars during Child Passenger Safety Week to help moms2be provide their families with the resources and education they need to keep themselves and their children safe while on the road.'

To help those struggling with the influx of choices and information, Volvo Cars has compiled the latest child safety information and relevant National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) resources for new parents at https://www.volvocars.com/us/about/child-safety.

About Volvo Car USA
Volvo Car USA, LLC, (www.volvocars.com/us) is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCUSA provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to Volvo automobile retailers in the United States. For more information please refer to the VCUSA media website at: http://www.media.volvocars.com/us.

About Destination Maternity
Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, Destination Maternity operates 1,114 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 480 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India. As of August 4, 2018, Destination Maternity has 188 international franchised locations, including 11 standalone stores operated under one of the Company's nameplates and 177 shop-in-shop locations.

Media Contacts
For Volvo Car USA:
Jim Nichols
201-220-6291
Jim.Nichols@volvocars.com

For Destination Maternity Corporation:
Erica Bartsch
212-446-1875
Ebartsch@sloanepr.com

Disclaimer

Destination Maternity Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 14:06:02 UTC
