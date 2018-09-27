Destination Maternity : Volvo Car USA Partners with Destination Maternity to Promote Safe Driving Practices for Parents Nationwide

(ROCKLEIGH, N.J.) - September 27, 2018 - Volvo Car USA is partnering with Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST), the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel, during this year's Child Passenger Safety Week (September 23-29) to provide critical information on how to drive safely while pregnant and how to properly select and install car seats.

Based on a recent survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Volvo, only 68% of mothers know how to properly wear a seat belt while pregnant (i.e., with the seatbelt across their belly). One in four (37%) admit they sometimes wore their seatbelt incorrectly while driving because it was too uncomfortable, while a quarter say they sometimes did not wear a seatbelt at all for that same reason (25%).

Additionally, the survey found more than nine in 10 parents feel overwhelmed when researching child safety products - highlighted by concerns around selecting the right car seat. A large majority of parents (71%) find the number of models to be overwhelming, with 58 percent finding car seats frustrating to research. Once parents have found the right seat, installation brings a new set of challenges, with more than half claiming they would use a professional car seat installer if they had access to one (55%).

To address these concerns, Volvo Cars will supply educational materials and content to customers at Destination Maternity stores across the country during Child Passenger Safety Week. Through these efforts, Volvo Cars and Destination Maternity aim to provide information to parents not only on how to travel safely while they're expecting, but also when they have their little one in tow.

'Our research discovered that 85% of mothers wish there was more safety information available on driving while pregnant,' said Bob Jacobs, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications, VCUSA, 'Even with some of the world's most advanced safety systems in today's Volvo cars, the seat belt is still one of the most effective ways to stay safe behind the wheel. We're proud to partner with Destination Maternity in educating expecting moms on the best way to use a safety belt.'

Improving child safety in automobiles has long been a guiding principle at Volvo Cars and is part of the automaker's 'Vision 2020' which states that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car by 2020.

'Volvo's reputation for safety resonates well with our customers and this partnership is a great way for us to support moms2be during their 40 weeks of pregnancy and beyond,' said Marla A. Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Destination Maternity. 'We are excited to be working with Volvo Cars during Child Passenger Safety Week to help moms2be provide their families with the resources and education they need to keep themselves and their children safe while on the road.'

To help those struggling with the influx of choices and information, Volvo Cars has compiled the latest child safety information and relevant National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) resources for new parents at https://www.volvocars.com/us/about/child-safety.

