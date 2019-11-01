Log in
Destination XL : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 22, 2019

0
11/01/2019 | 07:28am EDT

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big & tall men's apparel, announced today it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Friday November 22, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast, visit the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing: (866) 680-2311. Please reference conference ID: 3287791. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the 'Events' section of the Company's website.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of men's clothing in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States as well as in Toronto, Canada. In addition to DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores, subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. also operate Rochester Clothing stores, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, and an e-commerce site, DXL.com. DXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the XL guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol 'DXLG.' For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com. 

Investor Contact:
ICR, Inc.Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235
Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com

Source: Destination XL Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Destination XL Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:27:06 UTC
