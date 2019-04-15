Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
04/15/2019 | 04:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended February 28, 2019.
Highlights
Highlights for the quarter include:
Play MPE® currency adjusted revenue growth of 11.8%
Play MPE® Revenue growth seen in all major territories through a currency adjusted increase in non-fixed fee income of 16.3%
Integration with Nielsen's BDSradio expands Play MPE® network
Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
Play MPE® currency adjusted revenue for the quarter ended February 28, 2019 grew by 11.8% over the comparable period in fiscal 2018. This increase in revenue includes an increase of 8.0% in fixed fee revenue and an increase in non-fixed fee revenue of 16.3%. In both cases, the increases were realized in the latter 2 months of the quarter. Foreign currency fluctuations negatively affected reported revenues by 3.9%, resulting in a net 7.9% increase to $879,364.
"During the latter half of Q2 we began to see the financial returns of our reinvestment in Play MPE and our increased investment in sales and marketing staffing." said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "We are very encouraged by the progress we see so far and look forward to the continued building of momentum through our targeted efforts. We are continuing to add to product development and business development resources."
For more information, please see our AGM address here.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Monday, April 15, 2019, to further discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2019 results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 59948008. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com.
Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF
OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in United States dollars)
Unaudited
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2019
2018
2019
2018
$
$
$
$
Revenue [note 9]
879,364
815,055
1,863,383
1,788,853
Operating expenses
General and administrative
215,666
233,279
397,936
411,860
Sales and marketing
280,026
211,982
549,383
442,096
Research and development
289,764
278,639
587,776
583,078
Depreciation and Amortization
19,711
25,490
40,335
51,187
805,167
749,390
1,575,430
1,488,221
Income from operations
74,197
65,665
287,953
300,632
Other income
Interest income
6,522
1,704
12,921
4,029
Other income (expense)
—
7
35
(3,795
Net income
80,719
67,376
300,909
300,866
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
29,232
11,107
(19,853
(41,009
Total comprehensive income
109,951
78,483
281,056
259,857
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
55,013,874
55,013,874
55,013,874
55,013,874
Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited
February 28,
August 31,
2019
2018
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
1,458,931
1,097,434
Short-term investments [note 3]
1,154,643
1,151,952
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,566 [August 31, 2018 – $6,031] [note 9]
369,001
403,801
Other receivables
12,161
15,902
Prepaid expenses
57,250
57,252
Total current assets
3,051,986
2,726,341
Deposits
34,040
34,336
Property and equipment, net [note 4]
192,874
160,273
Intangible assets, net [note 4]
31,131
41,472
Total assets
3,310,031
2,962,422
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable
189,983
141,273
Accrued liabilities
238,142
226,876
Deferred leasehold inducement
49,941
51,848
Deferred revenue
10,026
23,286
Obligation under capital lease
—
2,363
Total liabilities
488,092
445,646
Commitments and contingencies [notes 6 and 7]
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, par value $0.001 [note 5] Authorized: 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding: 55,013,874 shares [August 31, 2018 – issued and outstanding 55,013,874 shares]
55,014
55,014
Additional paid-in capital [note 5]
9,790,772
9,766,665
Accumulated deficit
(6,650,352
(6,951,261
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(373, 495
(353,642
Total stockholders’ equity
2,821,939
2,516,776
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
3,310,031
2,962,422
About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.
