Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, July 15 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2019. The Company plans to release financial results for the quarter in a press release after the market closes on July 15, 2019.

The conference call will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg and Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Boenisch.

Date: Monday July 15, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)
Direct dial in: 416-764-8688
North America toll-free participant dial in: 888-390-0546
Conference ID: 63977559

A replay of the call will be available until Monday, July 22, 2019.
Direct replay: 416-764-8677
North America toll-free replay: 888-390-0541
Replay passcode: 977559 #

A replay will also be available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny"), provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg
CEO Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46111


© Newsfilecorp 2019
