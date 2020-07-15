Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
07/15/2020 | 06:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended May 31, 2020.
Highlights
Highlights for the quarter:
Glenn Mattern joins Play MPE® as Director of Business Development
Canadian Play MPE® trials expand to include Sony Music Canada and several Canadian major independent record labels
Play MPE® launches Mexican distribution lists
USA Latin Music and Mexican seeding distribution commences
Launch of the Play MPE® thought leadership panel series
Play MPE® product management launches its beta testing program
Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
In the quarter ending May 31, 2020, Play MPE® revenue declined by approximately 2.4%. Adjustments in pricing to a long-standing customer agreement and negative impacts of foreign exchange resulted in a small decline to revenue. This was offset by continued growth in usage by independent music labels. Adjustments to pricing in this agreement is designed to facilitate longer term growing usage of the Play MPE® platform in under used market segments.
"We saw very encouraging results from our Canadian and Latin Music initiatives in our third quarter as usage expanded to include Sony Music Canada and several major independent record labels. We also launched our Latin lists in the United States and Mexico and commenced seeding those networks with popular content," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "Play MPE® continues to raise its profile as a thought leader with the launch of our new panel and webinar series."
The Company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases of 550,140 shares (representing 5% of shares outstanding as of August 31, 2019) for a total cost of $533,223 USD.
Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on July 15, 2020, to further discuss its fiscal 2020 third quarter results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 44093102. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at https://investors.dsny.com.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Expressed in United States dollars)
Unaudited
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Service revenue
939,873
970,435
2,792,458
2,833,818
Cost of revenue
Hosting costs
30,905
24,348
73,361
83,556
Internal engineering support
5,915
7,010
19,278
21,297
Customer support
33,523
30,179
109,245
86,456
Third Party and transactions costs
16,641
11,009
39,502
31,019
86,984
72,546
241,386
222,328
Gross Margin
852,889
897,889
2,551,072
2,611,490
Operating expenses
General and administrative
273,070
178,392
708,667
556,270
Sales and marketing
140,690
273,574
786,846
707,473
Product development
355,625
233,225
963,351
806,761
Depreciation and amortization
33,194
26,764
100,744
67,099
802,579
711,955
2,559,608
2,137,603
Income (loss) from operations
50,310
185,934
(8,536
)
473,887
Other income
Interest income
5,266
8,233
19,743
21,154
Other income
(677
)
1,545
19
1,580
Net income (loss)
54,899
195,712
11,226
496,621
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(66,657
)
(80,709
)
(80,213
)
(100,562
)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(11,758
)
115,003
(68,987
)
396,059
Net income (loss) per common share,
basic and diluted
0.01
0.02
0.00
0.05
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
10,450,646
11,002,775
10,623,432
11,002,775
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited
As at,
May 31,
August 31,
2020
2019
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
913,349
2,512,138
Short-term investments
1,097,806
380,056
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $23,111, [August 31, 2019 – $10,106]
748,440
332,271
Other receivables
19,135
14,240
Prepaid expenses
93,331
77,067
Total current assets
2,872,061
3,315,772
Deposits
32,536
33,716
Property and equipment, net
211,529
260,907
Intangible assets, net
19,032
24,695
Right of use asset
435,234
—
Total assets
3,570,392
3,635,090
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable
165,819
132,451
Accrued liabilities
353,235
303,470
Deferred leasehold inducement
—
46,774
Deferred revenue
1,999
23,388
Current portion of operating lease liability
219,864
—
Total current liabilities
740,917
506,083
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
266,769
—
Total liabilities
1,007,686
506,083
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, par value $0.001
Authorized: 20,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding: 10,450,656 shares [August 31, 2019 – issued and outstanding 11,000,796 shares]
10,451
11,001
Additional paid-in capital
9,353,584
9,850,348
Accumulated deficit
(6,329,257
)
(6,340,483
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(472,072
)
(391,859
)
Total stockholders’ equity
2,562,706
3,129,007
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
3,570,392
3,635,090
About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.
Contact: Fred Vandenberg CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. 604 609 7736 x236