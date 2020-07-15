Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Highlights

Highlights for the quarter:

Glenn Mattern joins Play MPE® as Director of Business Development

Canadian Play MPE® trials expand to include Sony Music Canada and several Canadian major independent record labels

Play MPE® launches Mexican distribution lists

USA Latin Music and Mexican seeding distribution commences

Launch of the Play MPE® thought leadership panel series

Play MPE® product management launches its beta testing program

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

In the quarter ending May 31, 2020, Play MPE® revenue declined by approximately 2.4%. Adjustments in pricing to a long-standing customer agreement and negative impacts of foreign exchange resulted in a small decline to revenue. This was offset by continued growth in usage by independent music labels. Adjustments to pricing in this agreement is designed to facilitate longer term growing usage of the Play MPE® platform in under used market segments.

"We saw very encouraging results from our Canadian and Latin Music initiatives in our third quarter as usage expanded to include Sony Music Canada and several major independent record labels. We also launched our Latin lists in the United States and Mexico and commenced seeding those networks with popular content," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "Play MPE® continues to raise its profile as a thought leader with the launch of our new panel and webinar series."

The Company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases of 550,140 shares (representing 5% of shares outstanding as of August 31, 2019) for a total cost of $533,223 USD.

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on July 15, 2020, to further discuss its fiscal 2020 third quarter results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 44093102. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at https://investors.dsny.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited



Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

$

$







Service revenue

939,873

970,435

2,792,458

2,833,818







Cost of revenue







Hosting costs

30,905

24,348

73,361

83,556 Internal engineering support

5,915

7,010

19,278

21,297 Customer support

33,523

30,179

109,245

86,456 Third Party and transactions costs

16,641

11,009

39,502

31,019

86,984

72,546

241,386

222,328 Gross Margin

852,889

897,889

2,551,072

2,611,490







Operating expenses







General and administrative

273,070

178,392

708,667

556,270 Sales and marketing

140,690

273,574

786,846

707,473 Product development

355,625

233,225

963,351

806,761 Depreciation and amortization

33,194

26,764

100,744

67,099

802,579

711,955

2,559,608

2,137,603







Income (loss) from operations

50,310

185,934

(8,536 )

473,887







Other income







Interest income

5,266

8,233

19,743

21,154 Other income

(677 )

1,545

19

1,580 Net income (loss)

54,899

195,712

11,226

496,621







Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustments

(66,657 )

(80,709 )

(80,213 )

(100,562 )







Total comprehensive income (loss)

(11,758 )

115,003

(68,987 )

396,059







Net income (loss) per common share,







basic and diluted

0.01

0.02

0.00

0.05







Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

10,450,646

11,002,775

10,623,432

11,002,775



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

As at,





May 31,

August 31,

2020

2019

$

$



ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents

913,349

2,512,138 Short-term investments

1,097,806

380,056 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $23,111, [August 31, 2019 – $10,106]

748,440

332,271 Other receivables

19,135

14,240 Prepaid expenses

93,331

77,067 Total current assets

2,872,061

3,315,772 Deposits

32,536

33,716 Property and equipment, net

211,529

260,907 Intangible assets, net

19,032

24,695 Right of use asset

435,234

— Total assets

3,570,392

3,635,090



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable

165,819

132,451 Accrued liabilities

353,235

303,470 Deferred leasehold inducement

—

46,774 Deferred revenue

1,999

23,388 Current portion of operating lease liability

219,864

— Total current liabilities

740,917

506,083 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

266,769

— Total liabilities

1,007,686

506,083



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders’ equity



Common stock, par value $0.001



Authorized: 20,000,000 shares

Issued and outstanding: 10,450,656 shares

[August 31, 2019 – issued and outstanding 11,000,796 shares]

10,451

11,001 Additional paid-in capital

9,353,584

9,850,348 Accumulated deficit

(6,329,257 )

(6,340,483 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(472,072 )

(391,859 ) Total stockholders’ equity

2,562,706

3,129,007 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

3,570,392

3,635,090

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

