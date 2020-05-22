Log in
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DSNY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 05/22 02:10:20 pm
0.6971 USD   -0.36%
05/22 Destiny Media Technologies Provides Director and Officer Update
NE
04/16Play MPE(R) Adds Director of Business Development
NE
04/15Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
NE
Destiny Media Technologies Provides Director and Officer Update

05/22/2020 | 09:45pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced the appointment of Sam Ritchie as Chief Financial Officer effective May 1, 2020.

Mr. Ritchie is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 15 years of accounting, audit, and financial reporting experience. Mr. Ritchie has provided financial reporting services to public companies in the software industry, both in the United States and Canada.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world's largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

Contacts:
Fred Vandenberg, fredv@dsny.com CEO,
Destiny Media Technologies Inc., 604-609-7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56442


© Newsfilecorp 2020
