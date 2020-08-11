Log in
Destiny Pharma : Positive interim safety review of Phase 2b clinical trial of lead asset XF-73 in the prevention of post-surgical bacterial infections

08/11/2020 | 04:19am EDT

Destiny Pharma plc
('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Positive interim safety review of Phase 2b clinical trial of lead asset XF-73 in the prevention of post-surgical bacterial infections

Brighton, United Kingdom - 11 August 2020 - Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for hospital infections that address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), announces a positive interim safety review has been completed by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) of the Company's ongoing Phase 2b study of its lead asset XF-73 in the prevention of post-surgical bacterial infections.

Further to the announcement on 27 July 2020 detailing a US Food and Drug Administration approved clinical protocol amendment to the Phase 2b study, the IDMC has reviewed safety data from the first 75 cardiac surgery patients who have completed study treatment. Adverse event data, including safety laboratory results, incidence of post-operative infections, ear, nose, and throat examinations, as well as sense of smell tests were reviewed by the IDMC. Based on their evaluation, the IDMC has recommended that the study can continue without any modifications to the protocol. Recruitment into the study remains on track to complete by the end of 2020.

Neil Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Destiny Pharma, commented:
'We are very pleased the IDMC has concluded that there are no safety concerns in the patients treated in the Phase 2b study to date and that the study can continue as planned. This is consistent with our previous experience of testing XF-73 in several clinical studies. We believe XF-73 nasal gel has the potential to become a well-tolerated, novel and effective treatment for the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal infections and represents a significant commercial opportunity. We are now two thirds of the way through the study and look forward to completing recruitment by the end of 2020.'

The ongoing Phase 2b trial is a multi-centre, randomised, blinded, placebo-controlled study of multiple applications of a single concentration of XF-73 nasal gel to assess the microbiological effect of XF-73 on commensal Staphylococcal aureus nasal carriage in 125 patients scheduled for surgical procedures deemed to be at high risk of post-operative Staphylococcal aureus infection.

The Phase 2b study design is closely related to the successful 2016 clinical trial, which was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (part of the US National Institute of Health) and demonstrated the clinical efficacy of XF-73 versus placebo in reducing nasal Staphylococcus aureus carriage in healthy volunteers.

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc
Neil Clark, CEO
Shaun Claydon, CFO
pressoffice@destinypharma.com
+44 (0)1273 704 440

FTI Consulting
Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell
destinypharma@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)
Geoff Nash /Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance
Alice Lane, Corporate Broking
+44 (0)20 7220 0500

WG Partners (Joint Broker)
Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks
+44 (0) 203 705 9330

About Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma is an established, clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines from its XF Platform that represent a new approach to the treatment of infectious disease. The company's lead programme is undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial and is targeting the prevention of post-surgical hospital infections including MRSA. The XF drug candidates are being developed for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, often referred to as 'superbugs'. Tackling anti-microbial resistance has become a global imperative recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations, as well as the G7 and the G20 countries. For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 08:18:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,27 M -6,90 M -6,90 M
Net Debt 2020 0,22 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 25,2 M 25,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 47,9%
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 250,00 GBX
Last Close Price 44,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 468%
Spread / Average Target 468%
Spread / Lowest Target 468%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil R. Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Nicholas Rodgers Chairman
Shaun Claydon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
William Guy Love Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Jesus M. González Moreno Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESTINY PHARMA PLC2.33%25
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.43%86 946
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.74%71 105
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.99%65 265
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.72.04%38 070
GENMAB A/S55.18%23 785
