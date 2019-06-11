Log in
DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.    DSWL

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DSWL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 06/11 05:22:31 pm
2.8850 USD   +0.72%
11:24aDESWELL INDUSTRIES : Form 6-k
PU
08:44aDESWELL INDUSTRIES : Announces Second Half 2019 Results
BU
2018DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
News 
News

Deswell Industries : FORM 6-K

06/11/2019 | 11:24am EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001157523-19-001394
Filing Date
2019-06-11
Accepted
2019-06-11 11:02:11
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-06-11

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. 6-K a51997752.htm 6-K 301344
2 signature.jpg GRAPHIC 14489
Complete submission text file 0001157523-19-001394.txt 317087
Mailing Address 10B EDIFICIO ASSOCIACAO INDUSTRIAL MACAU32 RUA DO COMANDANTE MATA E OLIVEIRAMACAO F4 00000
Business Address 10B EDIFICIO ASSOCIACAO INDUSTRIAL MACAU32 RUA DO COMANDANTE MATA E OLIVEIRAMACAO F4 00000 2127320030
DESWELL INDUSTRIES INC (Filer) CIK: 0000946936 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-33900 | Film No.: 19890210
SIC: 3089 Plastics Products, NEC
Assistant Director 6

Disclaimer

Deswell Industries Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 15:23:03 UTC
Chart DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Deswell Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Chung So Chief Executive Officer
Pui Hon Lau Chairman
Chi Wah Wong Chief Financial Officer
Hung Hum Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Yau Nam Cham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.-4.84%0
TE CONNECTIVITY21.00%28 721
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-67.65%28 364
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%4 740
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.2.09%4 517
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%4 360
