DeTai New Energy : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DEED OF SETTLEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE LOAN

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 559)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DEED OF SETTLEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE OUTSTANDING

PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE LOAN

On 8 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Lender entered into the Deed of Settlement with the Borrower for the settlement of the payment obligations and liabilities of the Borrower under the Loan Agreement.

As one or more of the relevant applicable percentage ratios in respect of the settlement of the outstanding principal amount of the Loan under the Deed of Settlement are higher than 5% but less than 25%, the settlement of the outstanding principal amount of the Loan under the Deed of Settlement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 5 December 2017 relating to the provision of the Loan. On 5 December 2017, the Lender and the Borrower entered into the Loan Agreement in relation to the Loan granted by the Lender to the Borrower. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Borrower is obliged to make repayment of the principal amount of the Loan together with all interest accrued thereon to the Company on or before 5 November 2018. On 3 October 2019, the Borrower repaid HK$11,000,000 to the Lender, of which HK$7,643,520.36 being all the interest and default interest accrued on the Loan up to 3 October 2019 and HK$3,356,479.64 being part of the principal amount of the Loan. After the repayment of HK$11,000,000 by the Borrower, the outstanding principal amount of the Loan is HK$36,643,520.36.