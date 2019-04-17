Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  DeTai New Energy Group Ltd    0559   BMG4210R1016

DETAI NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD

(0559)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DeTai New Energy : UPDATE ON MAJOR AND EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 49% EQUITY INTEREST IN PERFECT ESSENTIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 559)

UPDATE ON MAJOR AND EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 49% EQUITY INTEREST IN PERFECT ESSENTIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcements of DeTai New Energy Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 4 April 2018, 26 April 2018, 11 May 2018, 8 June 2018, 16 July 2018, 18 July 2018, 18 October 2018, 31 October 2018, 16 January 2019 and 27 February 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 25 June 2018 in respect of the Disposal (the ''Circular''). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the announcement of the Company dated

27February 2019 (the ''27 February 2019 Announcement'').

As disclosed in the 27 February 2019 Announcement, on 27 February 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, the Purchaser and the Guarantor entered into an extension letter to extend the Third Completion Date to the Extended Third Completion Date (i.e. 17 April 2019).

On 17 April 2019, which is the Extended Third Completion Date and the Fourth Completion Date, the Company did not receive the relevant instalments of the consideration for the Third Completion and the Fourth Completion and the Third Completion and the Fourth Completion did not take place. The Company has also received a notice from the Purchaser that the Purchaser is now considering the possibility of not proceeding with the Third Completion, the Fourth Completion and the Fifth Completion.

The Company is now considering appropriate action to be taken by the Company. Further announcement will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

DeTai New Energy Group Limited

Wong Hin Shek

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 April 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Hin Shek, Mr. Chi Chi Hung, Kenneth, Mr. Chan Wai Ki and Mr. Chan Wing Kit; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chui Kwong Kau; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chiu Wai On, Mr. Man Kwok Leung and Dr. Wong Yun Kuen.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

DeTai New Energy Group Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 13:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DETAI NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD
09:28aDETAI NEW ENERGY : Update on major and exempted connected transaction in relatio..
PU
03/24DETAI NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction relating to the provision of the loa..
PU
01/30DETAI NEW ENERGY : to buy Lippo Centre unit at HK$80m
AQ
01/17DETAI NEW ENERGY : Termination of the amended and restated jv agreement in relat..
PU
01/16DETAI NEW ENERGY : Deferral of third completion of major and exempted connected ..
PU
01/09DETAI NEW ENERGY : Terms of reference of audit committee
PU
01/07DETAI NEW ENERGY : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities fo..
PU
2018DETAI NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction relating to extension of the existin..
PU
2018DETAI NEW ENERGY : Lapse of memorandum of understanding in relation to the propo..
PU
2018DETAI NEW ENERGY : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 6 december..
PU
More news
Chart DETAI NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
DeTai New Energy Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DETAI NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Hung Chi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hin Shek Wong Chairman
Kwai Ping Tsang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yun Kuen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai On Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DETAI NEW ENERGY GROUP LTD-11.76%0
PRYSMIAN-8.65%4 673
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%3 500
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 469
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%2 045
NEXANS25.73%1 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About