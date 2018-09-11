Determine, Inc. Earns High Marks with Spend Matters: Solidifies Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters Q3 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings

Determine Cloud Platform Innovation Excellence Lands Firmly in Five Procurement, Invoicing, Contract Management and Sourcing Categories



CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc . (NASDAQ: DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that the company has been recognized in five Q3 2018 Spend Matters SolutionMapSM vendor comparison rankings released this month.

Spend Matters SolutionMap rankings offer an in-depth detailed view and analysis of leading source-to-pay technology providers. The comparative methodology taps a series of persona metrics that enable industry practitioners — tool procurement, sourcing, contract and other professionals — to assess a range of solution offerings from companies like Determine.

Determine amassed an impressive six category rankings in Q3 2018. As always, Determine ranked high in all E-Procurement personas, recognition of the company’s stellar agility, out-of-the-box usability, advanced configurability and ease of integration with other systems.

“The Spend Matters SolutionMaps recognize and highlight the qualities that define the innovative Determine Core powering the Determine Cloud Platform . Achieving solid rankings in five categories is not only a testament to our relentless technology improvements and advancing innovation, but to our fantastic customers who are expanding Determine Cloud Platform adoption. New customer wins are also a demonstration of the versatility and agility our modular solutions offer. We’re attracting companies across industries who are not finding anything else in the market that meets their needs. Ranking high on SolutionMaps each quarter is helping spread that reality.”

— Patrick Stakenas, President, CEO and Director , Determine, Inc.

Determine appears on Spend Matters Q3 2018 SolutionMap rankings for:

Full SolutionMap details can be found at www.spendmatters.com .

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is a leading global B2B network focused on procurement and supply chain content with hard-hitting research, analysis, commentary and breaking news coverage. Spend Matters publishes more research than any other analyst firm and has unmatched subject matter expertise and depth of knowledge from its wealth of contributors, ranging from senior practitioners and consultants to technology experts. Spend Matters is operated under management company Azul Partners, Inc.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com .

