Detour Gold : "Goes Pink" in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

September 25, 2019 - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) is excited to add its first pink 795 haul truck into its fleet in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Yes, that is a pink 795 haul truck box!

Barry Kellar, Mobile Maintenance Manager at the Detour Lake mine, brought forward the idea of painting the haul truck box pink. This fall, Detour Gold is supporting Barry's efforts to raise awareness and honour those touched by cancer, and it will stand out from the crowd in the pit!

One of Detour Gold's brand new 795 haul truck ore boxes was painted pink and the colour should last for the life cycle of the box.

'I've really wanted to do this for a few years and this was the time,' Barry says. 'With new boxes on order for delivery, we decided to paint one of the boxes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.'

Detour Gold contributes to the Scrap Cancer Campaign, which supports local cancer treatment throughout the communities of Northern Ontario. Every October, one of our partners collects our scrap metal and electronic waste along with others in the mining industry and local companies. The value is donated to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

Members of the Mobile Maintenance Crew with the Haul Truck and its New Pink Ore Box

