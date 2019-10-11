Log in
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION

(DGC)
Detour Gold : Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Results

10/11/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ('Detour Gold' or the 'Company') plans to release its third quarter 2019 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019, followed by a conference call and webcast the following morning.

Conference Call Details
 The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Webcast access: via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access:

  • Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
  • Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until December 15, 2019 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 3671. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

About Detour Gold
 Detour Gold is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005562/en/

Mick McMullen, President and CEO
Tel: 416-304-0800

Jaco Crouse, CFO
Tel: 416-309-7365

Detour Gold Corporation, Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2

Source: Detour Gold Corporation

Disclaimer

Detour Gold Corporation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 22:05:06 UTC
