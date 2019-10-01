TSX gives up gains as weak U.S. data stirs growth worries

After opening up 0.2%, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 39.26 points, or 0.24%, at 16,619.37 an hour after open.

The declines came as data showed manufacturing sector in the world's largest economy contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade as business conditions deteriorated further amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Canadian data was mixed, with a reading on growth showing that the economy was unexpectedly unchanged in July, while manufacturing activity expanded in September at the fastest pace in seven months.

The underwhelming set of data hit heavyweight energy stocks <.SPTTEN> even as oil prices jumped on reports that output from the world's largest oil producers fell during the third quarter. [O/R]

Materials index <.GSPTTMT> gained about 1% as gold prices jumped in the wake of the data. Miners such as Detour Gold Corp and SilverCorp Metal were among the top gainers, advancing more than 4%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and Hudbay Minerals Inc , down 5.7%, topped declines.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Toronto-Dominion Bank and Kinross Gold Corp.

The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 69.92 million shares.

On the TSX, 85 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 42.33 million shares traded.

