TSX gives up gains as weak U.S. data stirs growth worries

10/01/2019 | 11:24am EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canadian stocks reversed course to move lower on Tuesday as weak factory readings out of the United States rekindled fears of a global slowdown.

After opening up 0.2%, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 39.26 points, or 0.24%, at 16,619.37 an hour after open.

The declines came as data showed manufacturing sector in the world's largest economy contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade as business conditions deteriorated further amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Canadian data was mixed, with a reading on growth showing that the economy was unexpectedly unchanged in July, while manufacturing activity expanded in September at the fastest pace in seven months.

The underwhelming set of data hit heavyweight energy stocks <.SPTTEN> even as oil prices jumped on reports that output from the world's largest oil producers fell during the third quarter. [O/R]

Materials index <.GSPTTMT> gained about 1% as gold prices jumped in the wake of the data. Miners such as Detour Gold Corp and SilverCorp Metal were among the top gainers, advancing more than 4%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and Hudbay Minerals Inc , down 5.7%, topped declines.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Toronto-Dominion Bank and Kinross Gold Corp.

The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 69.92 million shares.

On the TSX, 85 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 42.33 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 5.14% 20.43 Delayed Quote.75.28%
GOLD 0.57% 1482.6 Delayed Quote.16.69%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.75% 16540.33 Delayed Quote.16.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 836 M
EBIT 2019 139 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Finance 2019 69,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 2 593 M
Chart DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Detour Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,55  $
Last Close Price 14,68  $
Spread / Highest target 89,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrice E. Merrin Non-Executive Chairman
Jaco Crouse Chief Financial Officer
Dan Schmelzer Vice President-Information Technology
André Falzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION75.28%2 596
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.44%31 082
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.29%30 777
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED60.92%17 976
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 485
SHANDONG GOLD MINING57.59%13 564
