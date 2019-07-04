Deufol SE: Deufol expands further

DGAP-News: Deufol SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Real Estate

05.07.2019 / 02:48

Deufol expands further

Deufol constructs new Packaging and Logistics location in Hungary

Deufol, global market leader for industrial packaging and related supply chain services, will build a world class packaging and logistics center in Debrecen, Hungary. The new location will be adjacent to the production facility of a relevant existing customer of Deufol and will offer its services from Debrecen to the Hungarian and Romanian market. Construction planning is already well advanced, and construction is scheduled to start in the summer 2019.

Packaging services and the associated production has already begun in an external location in order to ramp-up as efficient as possible and to start marketing Deufol services.

On an area of approx. 150,000 sqm, Deufol is building a packaging facility, supplementary warehouses as well as a spacious external storage for the efficient logistical handling of packaged goods. In addition, further building extensions are already planned in order to be able to flexibly react to future requirements.

With this investment, Deufol is following a trend that the Municipality of Debrecen has described as a "small industrial revolution". More than 40 well-known German companies have already settled in and around Debrecen, some of which already belong to Deufol's customer base.

Debrecen is developing into one of the leading industrial clusters in Eastern Europe, thanks to its strategic economic policy regulation. It is located in the eastern part of Hungary, some 30 kilometers from the Romanian border, and with just over 200,000 inhabitants it is the country's second largest city. Various customer locations as well as the new Deufol plant will be located in the new Industrial Park South. In future, the city expects annual double-digit economic growth rates and the settlement of further industry.

The project was officially presented to the public in Budapest on July 4th 2019 by the Hungarian Minister of Economics and Foreign Trade, Péter Szijjártó, representatives of the city of Debrecen, as well as Jürgen Hillen and Jürgen Schmid, managing directors of Deufol SE and managing directors of the Hungarian Deufol companies. The Deufol project represents a further milestone in the development of Debrecen as an industrial location and is therefore also supported by the Hungarian Economic Development Agency within the framework of public development programs.

Completion of the 91st Deufol site is scheduled for spring 2020. Deufol is thus expanding its offerings of IT-based industrial services to more European countries and continues to closely follow its customers. By doing so, over 100 new jobs will be created in the region around Debrecen.

With the opening in Debrecen, Deufol's international network continues to grow and is extended to 91 locations in 12 countries on 3 continents. Deufol is thus further expanding its global strength for industrial services along the supply chain of its customers and strengthening its position as market leader in this area. The new plant will be a milestone in the efficient logistical process design for both Deufol and its customers.



About the Deufol Group:

The Deufol Group is a global premium provider of packaging and related services. Its range of services includes export & industrial packaging, logistics services, automated packaging, innovative IT solutions along the supply chain, promotional & display packaging and data packaging. The Deufol company, with its headquarters in Hofheim (Wallau) near Frankfurt/Main, has 90 operations in 11 countries and employs around 2,300 people. 2018, the Group achieved annual sales of EUR 265 million.



