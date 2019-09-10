Deufol SE: Deufol in Hungary

DGAP-News: Deufol SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic Company Decision

Deufol in Hungary

Deufol in solidarity with the city of Debrecen - Heading for new shores!



After Deufol, the global market leader for industrial packaging, announced early July in Budapest its expansion into Hungary, the company today specified its intentions in more detail in a joint press conference with the city of Debrecen in eastern Hungary.



Deufol already started operations in Debrecen in May 2019 and serves its Hungarian customers from an interim location. By the end of September, Deufol will already have around a dozen employees in Hungary, who are currently supported by employees from other European locations.

Deufol is building a packaging and logistics center in the South Industrial Park and plans to offer a wide range of services, also beyond Hungary's borders. Industrial packaging, logistics services, order picking, warehouse management, transport handling and IT-based solutions along the supply chain of industrial customers are the company's core business.

Construction work in Debrecen started on schedule at the beginning of August with preparatory earthworks. At the beginning of October, the actual construction work for the packaging and logistics center will commence with the ground-breaking ceremony on October 8.

At today's press conference, CFO Jürgen Hillen explained that the company plans to create at least 120 new jobs in various areas by 2021. In order to build up the necessary qualified personnel and secure them for the long term, Deufol is currently developing training concepts together with local educational institutions, including the University of Debrecen, and is examining, among other things, the possibilities for dual study courses in the fields of logistics and economics. In addition, at the latest with the opening of the Deufol packaging and logistics center, internships and jobs for working students will be offered.

The completion of the first construction phase for the Deufol Group's 91st location is planned for spring 2020, so that the new packaging and logistics center in Debrecen is expected to go into operation in the middle of the year. Due to the high demand for packaging and logistics services, Deufol has also already started planning for the second development phase where two additional halls are expected to be erected on Deufol's 15-hectare site by the beginning of 2021. In addition, Deufol is also currently building up external packaging capacity to perform its activities on the premises of potential customers.

Deufol is closely following the efforts of the city of Debrecen to further improve the infrastructure and, in particular, to enhance road and rail connections for freight traffic.



About the Deufol-Group:

The Deufol Group is a global player in supply chain solutions, industrial packaging and supplementary services. Its range of services includes export & industrial packaging, logistics services and innovative IT solutions along the supply chain. Deufol, with its headquarters in Hofheim (Wallau) near Frankfurt am Main, has 91 operations in 12 countries and employs around 2,300 people. In 2018, the Group achieved annual sales of EUR 265 million.

