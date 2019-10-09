DGAP-News: Deufol SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Real Estate

Deufol SE: Ground-breaking ceremony in logistics park Debrecen (news with additional features)



09.10.2019 / 23:15

PRESS RELEASE

Deufol: Ground-breaking ceremony in logistics park Debrecen



Within just three months of acquiring a piece of land in the Southern Industrial Park of Debrecen, Eastern Hungary, and only two months after starting preparatory earthworks, Deufol, the global market leader in supply chain solutions and industrial packaging, is already embarking on the next phase of its strategic plan. With the ground-breaking ceremony on October 08, 2019, the project is right on schedule three weeks after the official opening of the neighboring production plant of strategic client KRONES.

Jürgen Hillen, CFO of the Deufol Group and Managing Director of Deufol Hungary, described the symbolic ceremony of the start of construction as a milestone for the development of Deufol's investment in Debrecen as well as for the Southern Industrial Park and the Debrecen region. Once again, he underlined that Debrecen will not only be the location of the future Deufol logistics park, but that Deufol's activities in the South-East European region will also be managed from there.

In the first construction phase, which begins now, two production halls and warehouses, each with 4,000 square meters of size as well as offices will be built. In addition, a paved open space of almost 30,000 square meters will be created for storage of raw materials and packaged goods. Thus, the planned buildings and superstructures of the first phase cover about 40 per cent of the entire site. The completion of this construction phase is planned for the second quarter of 2020.

While the preparatory earthworks have been carried out by OK Bau Kft., the construction work will be continued by Market Épitö Zrt. as general contractor.

There are plans for further halls for the remaining property. The next expansion by 1 to 2 halls and further open space is expected to start in the course of 2020 and targeted to be completed in spring 2021. Deufol is investing well over 20 million euros in these first two phases.

In the meantime, more than a dozen Deufol employees have already been recruited in Debrecen. The number of new jobs is supposed to increase to around 50 by the beginning of 2020, and by the end of the second phase Deufol intends to have created well over 120 new jobs in the region.

Jürgen Hillen emphasised that by opening the logistics hub, Deufol will not only be focusing on one business area, but will also be offering the broad range of Deufol services along the supply chain to every potential customer in the region.

In his speech, mayor Dr. László Papp once again welcomed Deufol as an investor and employer in the city and wished the company every success with their investment.

The symbolic ground-breaking ceremony was held at the end of the event by two managing directors of Deufol Hungary, the mayor and deputy mayor of Debrecen, representatives of the local Economic Development Center (EDC) and Debreceni Vagyonkezó (municipal operator of the Southern Industrial Park), as well as the architects' office (Tecton) and the participating construction companies (OK Bau and Market Èpitö).



About the Deufol-Group:

The Deufol Group is a global player in supply chain solutions, industrial packaging and supplementary services. Its range of services includes export & industrial packaging, logistics services and innovative IT solutions along the supply chain. Deufol, with its headquarters in Hofheim (Wallau) near Frankfurt am Main, has 91 operations in 12 countries and employs around 2,300 people. In 2018, the Group achieved annual sales of EUR 265 million.



