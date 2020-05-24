DGAP-News: Deufol SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Real Estate

Deufol SE: The DEUFOL Plant in Debrecen has reached its highest point (news with additional features)



24.05.2020

PRESS RELEASE

The DEUFOL Plant in Debrecen has reached its highest point

Deufol has started its operations in Debrecen, Hungary, in spring last year and is currently building a logistic park including a modern production site for packing materials in the new southern industry park of the prosperous East-Hungarian town. The economy of Debrecen continues its growth during the pandemic as well as the Deufol business in Hungary. The construction of the new plant is developing according to expectations and the new DEUFOL factory has reached its highest point, which, as usual, was commemorated at a topping-out ceremony on 22nd of May.

Jürgen Hillen, CFO of Deufol Group and Managing Director of Deufol Hungary, who -as a consequence of the pandemic travel restrictions- could not attend in person, forwarded his message to all participants: "We are grateful for the support of the Municipality of Debrecen and particularly the local municipality agencies EDC and DIC to get things moving and their help to reach the current status of the project. We thank the involved parties in making the progress happen in particular OK Bau and Market for the construction work performed, Tecton for the planning and construction supervision and Bilfinger Tebodin for the technical support."

Gerg? Elek, Regional Operations Manager of Deufol Hungary highlighted during his speech at the topping out ceremony: "We are happy that our activities are growing in our interim location where our own production is meanwhile fully operational. However, we are really looking forward to have our final logistic park being up and running."

"While our workforce has grown to around 20 employees meanwhile, we are looking forward to increase this in our new home in the Southern Industry Park to around 100 until early 2021 and even beyond this until the end of next year" -Gerg? Elek added.

The new Deufol Logistic Park is expected to open in September this year, resulting a less than a year construction period after the ground-breaking ceremony in October 2019.

About the Deufol-Group:

The Deufol Group is a global player in supply chain solutions, industrial packaging and supplementary services. Its range of services includes export & industrial packaging, logistics services and innovative IT solutions along the supply chain. Deufol, with its headquarters in Hofheim (Wallau) near Frankfurt am Main, has 90 operations in 12 countries and employs around 2,200 people. In 2019, the Group achieved annual sales of EUR 247 million.

Contact:

Claudia E. Ludwig

Investor Relations / Corporate Communications

Gerg? Elek

Regional Operations Manager

Deufol Hungary Kft.

Székhely: 1024 Budapest, Löv?ház u. 30.

Iroda: 4030 Debrecen, Vámraktár u. 3. A2 csarnok

Mobile: +36-20-944-1055

gergo.elek@deufol.com

www.deufol.com