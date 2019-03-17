Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK

(DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : A message from Christian Sewing to employees of Deutsche Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 08:44am EDT

Dear colleagues,

Today we have informed the public that, in the context of reviewing strategic options, we are engaging in discussions with Commerzbank.

For months now, there have been permanent rumours regarding potential mergers. That is why it is personally important to me to provide you with some more context.

You may recall that last September I said that, first and foremost, we intend to do our homework. In this regard, we have made a lot of progress over the last couple of months. This is something we can be proud of and that we can build on.

At the same time, however, we have to assess opportunities as they arise. I have consistently stressed that consolidation in the German and European banking sector is an important topic for us. We have to assess how we want to play a part in shaping it. Our stated aim remains to be a global bank with a strong capital markets business - based on a leading position in our home market in Germany and in Europe, and with a global network. This is what our clients expect from us. What is also important to me is that we will only pursue options that make economic sense, building on the progress we made in 2018.

That is why we, the Management Board, will review the options that present themselves to us carefully. It is our responsibility and it is our duty. In doing so, we will keep the interests of the bank and all of our stakeholders in mind. At this point in time, there is no certainty at all that any transaction will materialise. Experience has shown that there may be a lot of potential economic and technical factors that could hinder or prevent such a step.

In the meantime, I would ask you to focus on your daily business and to be there for our clients. They count on us and their trust is our most precious asset. There is no better way for us to get positive recognition than by delivering great service to our clients.

Thank you for your loyalty and your commitment.

Yours,

Christian Sewing

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 12:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
08:54aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan Announce Formal Merger Talks -- Update
DJ
08:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing to employees of Deutsche Bank
PU
08:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan Announce Formal Merger Talks -- Update
DJ
08:42aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks
RE
08:20aDEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank to hold talks on merger
AQ
08:20aDEUTSCHE BANK : Is Reviewing Strategic Options And Confirms Discussions With Com..
DJ
08:16aDEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Commerzbank says it will open talks with Deutsche Bank..
AQ
08:10aDEUTSCHE BANK : is reviewing strategic options and confirms discussions with Com..
EQ
07:04aDEUTSCHE BANK : set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank
AQ
06:36aDEUTSCHE BANK : and Commerzbank Plan to Announce Formal Merger Talks
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 958 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 16 154 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,70 €
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK12.19%18 293
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.27%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.