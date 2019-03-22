DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



22.03.2019 / 06:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2019 German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2019 German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm