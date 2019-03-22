Log in
Deutsche Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
03/22/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.03.2019 / 06:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2019 German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2019 German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/quartalsergebnisse.htm English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/quarterly-results.htm


22.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790451  22.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=790451&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
