Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/31/2018 | 01:40pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.08.2018 / 13:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
UBS Group AG Zurich
Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.98 % 11.23 % 14.21 % 2066773131
Previous notification 3.06 % 11.17 % 14.22 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008 61563463 % 2.98 %
Total 61563463 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares at any time 19171410 0.93 %
Right of use over shares at any time 9509653 0.46 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 28.08.2018 to 16.02.2022 23526154 1.14 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020 124013092 6.0003 %
    Total 176220309 8.53 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 21.09.2018 to 18.12.2020 Physical 48167758 2.33 %
Equity Swaps 12.02.2019 to 14.02.2023 Cash 6535706 0.32 %
Long Call Options 17.09.2018 to 23.04.2019 Cash 100036 0.005 %
Short Put Options 21.09.2018 Cash 499937 0.02 %
Equity Futures 21.09.2018 Cash 550804 0.03 %
Short Put Warrants 17.09.2018 to 11.03.2019 Cash 11773 0.001 %
      Total 55866014 2.70 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Limited       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Switzerland AG       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Europe SE       %       %       %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Securities LLC       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Financial Services Inc.       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Third Party Management Company SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 10.27 % 12.65 %
UBS (Jersey) Limited       %       %       %
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd       %       %       %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719439  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
0
share via e-mail
0
