Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/29/2019 | 09:40am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.01.2019 / 15:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Bank AG
Street: Taunusanlage 12
Postal code: 60325
City: Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.08 % 10.05 % 13.13 % 2066773131
Previous notification 3.03 % 9.73 % 12.76 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008 63738753 % 3.08 %
Total 63738753 3.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares at any time 16121441 0.78 %
Right of use over shares at any time 6502195 0.31 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 15.02.2019 to 19.01.2022 17782982 0.86 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options 11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020 134038452 6.49 %
    Total 174445070 8.44 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 15.02.2019 to 18.12.2020 Physical 25332171 1.23 %
Equity Swaps 12.02.2019 to 14.02.2023 Cash 2011081 0.10 %
Long Call Options 23.04.2019 to 24.04.2019 Cash 289490 0.01 %
Equity Futures 15.02.2019 to 15.03.2019 Cash 5594071 0.27 %
Short Put Warrants 11.03.2019 Cash 3082 0.0001 %
      Total 33229895 1.61 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Switzerland AG       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Europe SE       %       %       %
UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Limited       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Securities LLC       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Third Party Management Company SA       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Asset Management AG       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS (Jersey) Limited       %       %       %
UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
 
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG - % 9.31 % 11.77 %
UBS Europe SE       %       %       %
UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)       %       %       %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Jan 2019


29.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770551  29.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
