Deutsche Bank : Achieves First Annual Profit Since 2014

By Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) reported its first annual profit in four years for 2018, after its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed sharply.

Income before minorities was 341 million euros ($391.4 million) in 2018 compared with a year-earlier loss of EUR735 million in 2017.

Deutsche narrowed significantly its loss before minorities in the last quarter of the year to EUR409 million. This compares with a loss of EUR2.43 billion a year earlier, when it took a roughly EUR1.4 billion charge related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

The bank's results compared with analysts' expectations of an annual profit before minorities of EUR432 million and a quarterly loss of EUR268 million.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was EUR425 million in the quarter.

Revenue fell 2% in the quarter to EUR5.58 billion. Revenue at its key corporate and investment bank business declined 5%, with sales and trading revenue down 17%.

The German bank achieved its 2018 cost target and lowered its 2019 cost target. It now expects adjusted costs of EUR21.8 billion, down from a previous target of EUR22 billion.

"Our return to profitability shows that Deutsche Bank is on the right track ," Chief Executive Christian Sewing said.

"In 2019 we aim not only to save costs but also to make focused investments in growth," he said.

