Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Movida Participações S.A.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary
bank for the sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of
Movida Participações S.A. (OTC: MOVYY).
Movida is a Brazilian car rental company which offers multiplatform
urban mobility solutions with a fleet of over 88,000 cars and 244
stores, 184 of which are rent-a-car (RAC) and 60 which provide for used
cars sales. Created in 2006 and acquired by JSL in 2013, Movida uses
modern technology to offer solutions to various types of mobility needs,
such as cars, trikes and electric bikes.*
“The appointment of Deutsche Bank as depositary bank for the Movida
Participações Level I American Depositary Receipt program demonstrates
our ongoing commitment to the Brazilian market,” said Brian Studdert,
Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of
customized services will be used to help Movida Participações drive the
program’s future success.”
In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity
structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche
Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and
supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and
related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for
diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to
syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.
* This information was provided by Movida Participações S.A.
(February 2019).
|
Depositary Receipt Information
|
Country
|
|
|
Brazil
|
Custodian Bank
|
|
|
Banco Bradesco S.A.
|
Effective Date
|
|
|
February 7, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Level I ADR
|
|
|
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
62459K 101
|
ISIN
|
|
|
US62459K1016
|
Symbol
|
|
|
MOVYY
|
Exchange
|
|
|
OTC
|
Current Ratio
|
|
|
1 ADS : 4 Ordinary Shares
|
Eligibility
|
|
|
DTC
|
|
|
|
|
Depositary Receipt Contacts
|
|
Head of Depositary Receipts
|
|
|
New Business Development
|
Brian Studdert
|
|
|
Roy Marmelo
|
Tel: +1 212 250 4774
|
|
|
Tel: +1 212 250 2982
|
|
|
|
|
www.adr.db.com
|
|
|
Markets Distribution
|
adr@db.com
|
|
|
London
|
|
|
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500
|
gtb.db.com
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
|
Tel: +1 212 250 9100
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
Tel: +852 2203 7854
