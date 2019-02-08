Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Movida Participações S.A.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Movida Participações S.A. (OTC: MOVYY).

Movida is a Brazilian car rental company which offers multiplatform urban mobility solutions with a fleet of over 88,000 cars and 244 stores, 184 of which are rent-a-car (RAC) and 60 which provide for used cars sales. Created in 2006 and acquired by JSL in 2013, Movida uses modern technology to offer solutions to various types of mobility needs, such as cars, trikes and electric bikes.*

“The appointment of Deutsche Bank as depositary bank for the Movida Participações Level I American Depositary Receipt program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Brazilian market,” said Brian Studdert, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to help Movida Participações drive the program’s future success.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Movida Participações S.A. (February 2019).

Depositary Receipt Information Country Brazil Custodian Bank Banco Bradesco S.A. Effective Date February 7, 2019 Level I ADR CUSIP 62459K 101 ISIN US62459K1016 Symbol MOVYY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 1 ADS : 4 Ordinary Shares Eligibility DTC Depositary Receipt Contacts Head of Depositary Receipts New Business Development Brian Studdert Roy Marmelo Tel: +1 212 250 4774 Tel: +1 212 250 2982 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution adr@db.com London Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 gtb.db.com New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100 Hong Kong Tel: +852 2203 7854

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

