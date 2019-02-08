Log in
Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Movida Participações S.A.

02/08/2019 | 10:21am EST

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Movida Participações S.A. (OTC: MOVYY).

Movida is a Brazilian car rental company which offers multiplatform urban mobility solutions with a fleet of over 88,000 cars and 244 stores, 184 of which are rent-a-car (RAC) and 60 which provide for used cars sales. Created in 2006 and acquired by JSL in 2013, Movida uses modern technology to offer solutions to various types of mobility needs, such as cars, trikes and electric bikes.*

“The appointment of Deutsche Bank as depositary bank for the Movida Participações Level I American Depositary Receipt program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Brazilian market,” said Brian Studdert, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to help Movida Participações drive the program’s future success.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Movida Participações S.A. (February 2019).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country     Brazil
Custodian Bank Banco Bradesco S.A.
Effective Date February 7, 2019
 

Level I ADR

CUSIP 62459K 101
ISIN US62459K1016
Symbol MOVYY
Exchange OTC
Current Ratio 1 ADS : 4 Ordinary Shares
Eligibility DTC
 

Depositary Receipt Contacts

 

Head of Depositary Receipts

New Business Development

Brian Studdert Roy Marmelo
Tel: +1 212 250 4774 Tel: +1 212 250 2982
 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

adr@db.com

London
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York
Tel: +1 212 250 9100
Hong Kong
Tel: +852 2203 7854

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© February 2019 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 990 M
EBIT 2019 2 663 M
Net income 2019 1 126 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 13,90
P/E ratio 2020 8,76
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 15 280 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 7,81 €
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK6.11%17 323
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.27%340 456
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 966
BANK OF AMERICA16.60%273 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 212
WELLS FARGO4.34%226 324
