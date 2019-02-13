Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Suncorp Group Limited

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Suncorp Group Limited (OTC:SNMCY).

Suncorp Group Limited is an Australian-listed financial services group that provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand.*

“We are pleased to have been appointed as successor depositary bank for the Suncorp Group Level I American Depositary Receipt program,” said Brian Studdert, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to help Suncorp Group optimize the visibility of its ADR program.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Suncorp Group Limited (February 2019).

Depositary Receipt Information Country Australia Custodian Bank National Australia Bank Limited Effective Date February 11, 2019 Level I ADR CUSIP 86723Y209 ISIN US86723Y2090 Symbol SNMCY Exchange OTC Current Ratio 1 ADS : 1 Ordinary Share Eligibility DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts Head of Depositary Receipts New Business Development Brian Studdert Christopher Bagley Tel: +1 212 250 4774 Tel: +61 (3) 9270-4105 www.adr.db.com adr@db.com gtb.db.com Markets Distribution London Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100 Hong Kong Tel: +852 2203 7854

