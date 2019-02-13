Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Suncorp Group Limited

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary
bank for the sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of
Suncorp Group Limited (OTC:SNMCY).
Suncorp Group Limited is an Australian-listed financial services group
that provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to
retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand.*
“We are pleased to have been appointed as successor depositary bank for
the Suncorp Group Level I American Depositary Receipt program,” said
Brian Studdert, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank.
“Our broad range of customized services will be used to help Suncorp
Group optimize the visibility of its ADR program.”
In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity
structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche
Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and
supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and
related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for
diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to
syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.
* This information was provided by Suncorp Group Limited (February
2019).
|
Depositary Receipt Information
|
|
Country
|
|
|
|
Australia
|
Custodian Bank
|
|
|
|
National Australia Bank Limited
|
Effective Date
|
|
|
|
February 11, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Level I ADR
|
CUSIP
|
|
|
|
86723Y209
|
ISIN
|
|
|
|
US86723Y2090
|
Symbol
|
|
|
|
SNMCY
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
OTC
|
Current Ratio
|
|
|
|
1 ADS : 1 Ordinary Share
|
Eligibility
|
|
|
|
DTC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depositary Receipt Contacts
|
|
Head of Depositary Receipts
|
|
|
|
New Business Development
|
Brian Studdert
|
|
|
|
Christopher Bagley
|
Tel: +1 212 250 4774
|
|
|
|
Tel: +61 (3) 9270-4105
|
|
|
|
|
|
www.adr.db.com
|
|
|
|
|
adr@db.com
|
|
|
|
|
gtb.db.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
London
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +1 212 250 9100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +852 2203 7854
|
|
|
|
Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail
banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products
and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors,
small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche
Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a
significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific. The Depositary
Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933
(the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject
of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK
Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or
communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in
this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
(Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance
with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is
providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and
makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way
represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained
herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only.
Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein
constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other
issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it
constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where
solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or
reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche
Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance.
Copyright© February 2019 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.
