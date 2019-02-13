Log in
DEUTSCHE BANK

(DBK)
Deutsche Bank : Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Suncorp Group Limited

02/13/2019

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as successor depositary bank for the sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt Program of Suncorp Group Limited (OTC:SNMCY).

Suncorp Group Limited is an Australian-listed financial services group that provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand.*

“We are pleased to have been appointed as successor depositary bank for the Suncorp Group Level I American Depositary Receipt program,” said Brian Studdert, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to help Suncorp Group optimize the visibility of its ADR program.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Suncorp Group Limited (February 2019).

Depositary Receipt Information

 
Country       Australia
Custodian Bank National Australia Bank Limited
Effective Date February 11, 2019
 

Level I ADR

CUSIP 86723Y209
ISIN US86723Y2090
Symbol SNMCY
Exchange OTC
Current Ratio 1 ADS : 1 Ordinary Share
Eligibility DTC
 

Depositary Receipt Contacts

 

Head of Depositary Receipts

     

New Business Development

Brian Studdert Christopher Bagley
Tel: +1 212 250 4774 Tel: +61 (3) 9270-4105
 

www.adr.db.com

adr@db.com

gtb.db.com

 

Markets Distribution

London

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

 

New York

Tel: +1 212 250 9100
 

Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2203 7854

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific. The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© February 2019 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
