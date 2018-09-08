Deutsche Bank : Beijing Sinks HNA's Global Ambitions

Company will sell off assets valued at more than $10 billion

By Julie Steinberg and Stella Yifan Xie

One of China's largest conglomerates intends to sell off the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, including shedding its entire stake in Deutsche Bank AG.

In a significant comedown for a once-highflying company, HNA Group Co., an owner of airlines and hotels that amassed more than $40 billion worth of businesses and stakes in companies in an aggressive global acquisition spree from 2015 to 2017, is dismantling its overseas empire to shrink its balance sheet under renewed pressure from Chinese regulators and its creditors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate is in talks to sell California-based technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc. -- which it bought for $6 billion in 2016 -- and Zurich cargo handler Swissport International Ltd., the people said. It also plans to dispose of its stakes in dozens of Chinese banks, trusts and insurance companies, according to some of the people.

The assets HNA wants to shed are currently valued at more than $10 billion, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal, including its 7.6% stake in Germany's Deutsche Bank, which it plans to gradually dispose of over the next 18 months. Those disposals would come on top of announced or completed asset sales totaling roughly $20 billion.

An HNA spokesman declined to comment on the Deutsche Bank stake and details of other planned asset sales. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank shares fell about 1.5% in Frankfurt on Friday.

The new wave of planned divestments follows a recent mandate from Beijing for HNA to return to its core business of operating Chinese airlines, according to people familiar with the company. The plans were in place before HNA's co-founder and former chairman, Wang Jian, fell to his death during a trip to France in July, the people said. Chen Feng, HNA's other founder and now sole chairman, is continuing with the strategy, they added.

"We are committed to streamlining our strategy to focus on our core aviation, tourism and logistics businesses, improve our operations and strengthen our balance sheet," an HNA spokesman said this week.

He noted that the group increased its revenue and profitability in the first half of this year, and reduced its debt. "We will continue to execute our strategy to make HNA Group a stronger, more-focused company to support our growth over the long-term," the spokesman added.

The company, which started off as Hainan Airlines in 1993, owns around a dozen airlines in China. In recent years HNA racked up significant debt during its global acquisition binge, pressuring the company's finances and spooking some of its bond investors.

Over the past year, HNA and other large private conglomerates have sought to pare noncore investments and lessen their debt in accordance with guidelines from Beijing. The government has been concerned high levels of debt could pose a systemic risk to China's economy.

HNA's fresh efforts to unload assets shows the group remains under pressure to repay debt, which totaled 657.4 billion yuan ($96.12 billion) at the end of June, down 11% from six months earlier.

State-owned China Development Bank Corp., one of HNA's biggest creditors, has stationed a special team at the company's headquarters in Haikou, the capital of the island province of Hainan, to lead the asset sales, according to people familiar with the situation. China Development Bank didn't reply to a request for comment.

The plan is for HNA to reduce its total assets by about a third to around 800 billion yuan, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. The group's assets stood at 1.1 trillion yuan at the end of June, according to its recent financial statements.

So far, most of the assets HNA has sold have produced profits, such as its recent sale of its stakes in three companies that own Hilton hotels and other resorts world-wide. Those transactions netted HNA roughly $2 billion in profits.

The group, however, will likely exit its Deutsche Bank stake at a loss, according to a person familiar with the matter. The German bank's shares have lost roughly 40% of their value since early 2017, when HNA first disclosed it was a significant shareholder.

HNA at one point owned close to 10% of Deutsche Bank and financed its stake using derivative contracts with banks and more than $2.8 billion in financing. Its stake declined to 7.6% as some of those contracts expired and lenders sold some shares to recoup their loans.

HNA expects its shareholding in Deutsche Bank to gradually shrink to zero as more of the derivative contracts roll off, a person familiar with the matter said. Its existing stake is currently valued at about $1.8 billion.

The Chinese conglomerate helped anchor Deutsche Bank's $8.5 billion capital hike in early 2017, but since has been a source of infighting and uncertainty for the German lender's executives and investors. For most of last year, Deutsche Bank's then-CEO, John Cryan, refused to meet with HNA, irking Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner, who had courted the Chinese investor. Mr. Cryan viewed the structure of HNA's investment in Deutsche Bank as speculative and risky for other investors.

Mr. Cryan did eventually meet HNA Chief Executive Adam Tan in November 2017. Mr. Cryan was ousted as Deutsche Bank CEO earlier this year.

To speed up the pace of HNA's other asset sales, people familiar with the company's approach say it is choosing not to submit some of its recently announced divestments to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., the multiagency panel led by the U.S. Treasury that screens takeovers for national security concerns.

HNA and its counterparts have no obligation to file under current Cfius rules, these people said, and waiting for such approval could take a year or more. Submitting transactions to Cfius is a voluntary process for companies.

One recent deal that isn't being submitted for Cfius review is HNA's planned sale of its ownership in the Radisson Hotel Group to a consortium led by Shanghai-based hospitality company Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., according to people familiar with the matter. That deal is expected to close by the end of the year, according to the companies. Representatives for Radisson and Jin Jiang declined to comment.

A spokesman for HNA declined to comment on the transaction and said the company "fully complies and cooperates with the regulatory authorities in all the countries in which it operates." A Treasury spokesman declined to comment.

Some people familiar with the deal say it wouldn't ultimately require Cfius approval. Others say the presence of some Radisson hotels near U.S. military bases could trigger scrutiny of the transaction. HNA didn't apply for Cfius approval when it acquired the owner of the Radisson chain in 2016, said people familiar with that earlier transaction.

HNA earlier dropped plans to acquire some U.S. companies after failing to get Cfius approval. The panel told HNA a few months ago it had to sell its majority stake in a Manhattan skyscraper whose tenants include a police precinct that protects Trump Tower. HNA had bought a 90% stake in the building in 2016 before President Donald Trump's election.

--Jenny Strasburg contributed to this article.

