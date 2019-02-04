Deutsche Bank : Bid to Shed Russia Loan Under Scrutiny

Deutsche Bank raced to unload loan it made to VTB Group after the 2016 U.S. election

By Jenny Strasburg, Rebecca Ballhaus and Dustin Volz

Congressional investigators expect the House Financial Services Committee to examine Deutsche Bank AG's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to VTB Group, a large Russian state-owned bank.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Deutsche Bank, seeking to slash its exposure to Russia in late 2016, scrambled to sell a $600 million loan it had outstanding to VTB, according to documents and people familiar with the funding.

The German lender sold $300 million of the loan to Russia's Alfa Bank, in December 2016; Deutsche Bank wasn't able to sell the rest of the loan, and VTB paid it back in August 2017, the documents show and the people said.

Deutsche Bank's effort to unload the VTB loan -- which hadn't been previously reported -- came as the German bank worried about its financial contacts with Russia, which U.S. intelligence officials accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election while the campaign was still under way. The bank sought to reduce as much exposure as possible to Russian entities and was shedding assets to boost its own cash position.

Deutsche Bank considered the VTB financing standard bank-to-bank funding, provided to VTB in U.S. dollars, according to the people familiar with the funding. VTB said in a statement to the Journal that the loan "was intended for the purposes of VTB's treasury business activities."

On Jan. 6, 2017, the U.S. intelligence community formally accused the Russian government of interfering in the U.S. election on behalf of Republican candidate Donald Trump, a longtime client of Deutsche Bank.

In March 2016, Deutsche Bank rebuffed a request from the Trump Organization to expand by several million dollars a loan to Trump National Doral, one of Mr. Trump's Florida golf properties, according to other people familiar with this matter, based partly on concerns within the bank about whether it had enough information about the ultimate use of the funding. A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the rebuff.

The House Intelligence Committee and House Financial Services Committee, which are controlled by Democrats, are investigating Deutsche Bank's financial dealings as part of a broader effort to scrutinize any Trump associates' ties to Russia.

Some House investigators on panels beyond the Financial Services Committee are also interested in probing whether the VTB loan and Trump-loan rebuff may be relevant to their ongoing inquiries into Mr. Trump's finances, a person familiar with the Democratic investigations said.

A Financial Services Committee spokeswoman declined to comment on Sunday. Deutsche Bank already has received information requests from both committees. A bank spokeswoman said Sunday the bank has a "productive dialogue" with the committees and is "committed to providing appropriate information."

Deutsche Bank's relationship with Mr. Trump goes back decades. Since 1998, the bank has led or participated in loans of at least $2.5 billion to companies affiliated with Mr. Trump, the Journal has previously reported.

Public disclosures during his candidacy showed borrowings from Deutsche Bank of more than $300 million by entities affiliated with Mr. Trump.

The long-term loan to VTB -- first originated by Deutsche Bank in 2007 at around $1 billion and restructured in 2009 -- gave the Russian bank leeway to use the funding as it wished, according to people familiar with the terms and bank records. As is customary in such wholesale financing, no specific purpose of the loan was earmarked on Deutsche Bank documents, according to the bank records and people familiar with the terms.

VTB's financial dealings have been under the spotlight. Felix Sater, a longtime Trump business partner, repeatedly told Mr. Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen during the 2016 campaign that he had received assurances from Russian business associates with ties to the government that VTB was willing to finance a deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to people familiar with the discussions.

"No VTB Group subsidiary ever had any dealings with Mr. Trump, his representatives, or any companies affiliated with him," VTB said in its statement. Though Mr. Trump signed a letter of intent with a Russian real-estate development firm in October 2015, the proposal never went ahead.

VTB is Russia's second-largest bank and is majority-owned by the Russian government. Senior VTB executives have close ties with Mr. Putin, recently working together on a plan to wean Russia off U.S. dollars to counter damage to the Russian economy from Western sanctions.

The head of VTB, Andrey Kostin, has defended Mr. Putin's government and criticized sanctions against Russia. He joined VTB in 2002 and is president and chairman of its management board.

Deutsche Bank and VTB have worked together frequently in the past, collaborating on deals and swapping employees.

The unsecured VTB loans originated in 2007 and 2008 deals, when Deutsche Bank extended long-term loans totaling about $1 billion to VTB, according to the documents and people familiar with the matter. Those were restructured in 2009 into a single $790 million loan, the deal records show and people close to the bank said.

In 2014, VTB was hit with U.S. and European economic sanctions that limited the bank's ability to get new financing from banks in the U.S. and Europe.

The German lender did manage to sell about $150 million of the VTB financing in 2014 to a bank in India, leaving more than half a billion dollars still on its books, according to the records and people close the bank.

When Deutsche Bank agreed to sell about $300 million of the VTB loan to Alfa Bank in December 2016, it suffered a net loss on the transaction, the people said.

A separate effort by Deutsche Bank to sell about $280 million of the VTB loan to Citigroup Inc, fell through, according to people familiar with the matter.

----Michael Rothfeld contributed to this article.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com, Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com and Dustin Volz at dustin.volz@wsj.com