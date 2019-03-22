Deutsche Bank : China's HNA Group Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank

By Max Bernhard



HNA Group reduced its voting rights in Deutsche Bank, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

The Chinese conglomerate, which has been struggling with debt, cut its total voting rights in the German lender to 5.1% from 7.6% previously, with only 0.19% held through shares and the rest held through derivatives.

After having amassed tens of billions of dollars in debt in an overseas shopping spree, HNA has been getting rid of assets, including New York real estate and shares in Deutsche Bank, over the past year.

Deutsche Bank is also making an effort to boost growth, after years of losses, and is currently in talks with smaller German rival Commerzbank about a potential merger.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard