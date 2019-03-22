Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK

(DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : China's HNA Group Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

By Max Bernhard

HNA Group reduced its voting rights in Deutsche Bank, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

The Chinese conglomerate, which has been struggling with debt, cut its total voting rights in the German lender to 5.1% from 7.6% previously, with only 0.19% held through shares and the rest held through derivatives.

After having amassed tens of billions of dollars in debt in an overseas shopping spree, HNA has been getting rid of assets, including New York real estate and shares in Deutsche Bank, over the past year.

Deutsche Bank is also making an effort to boost growth, after years of losses, and is currently in talks with smaller German rival Commerzbank about a potential merger.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -1.57% 6.903 Delayed Quote.21.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK -2.14% 7.277 Delayed Quote.6.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
01:31pDEUTSCHE BANK : China's HNA Group Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank
DJ
12:05pCOMMERZBANK : CEO sees strong investment bank as good fit - source
RE
11:33aDEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Bank Chief Pay Outpaces Rest of Board -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:47aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Levi’s, Nike, Standard Chartered
09:13aDeutsche Bank chief paid $8 million as top bosses gain first bonuses for four..
RE
09:09aDeutsche Bank chief paid $8 million as top bosses gain first bonuses for four..
RE
08:38aDEUTSCHE BANK : QNB Group completes $1bn bond issuance
AQ
08:37aDEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Slight Increase of Women in Senior Positions
DJ
07:28aDEUTSCHE-COMMERZBANK TIE-UP SHOULD N : BlackRock
RE
05:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : Restores Bonuses for Top Executives -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 941 M
EBIT 2019 2 518 M
Net income 2019 1 109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 15 369 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK6.73%17 487
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.