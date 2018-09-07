Deutsche Bank : China's HNA to Exit Deutsche Bank Stake Under Pressure from Beijing

By Julie Steinberg and Stella Yifan Xie

One of China's largest conglomerates intends to completely exit its stake in Deutsche Bank AG and unload the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant comedown for a once-highflying company.

HNA Group Co., an owner of airlines and hotels that amassed more than $40 billion worth of businesses and stakes in companies in an aggressive global acquisition spree from 2015 to 2017, is dismantling its overseas empire to shrink its balance sheet under renewed pressure from Chinese regulators and its creditors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate is in talks to sell California-based technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc.--which it bought for $6 billion in 2016--and Zurich cargo handler Swissport International Ltd., the people said. It also plans to dispose of its stakes in dozens of Chinese banks, trusts and insurance companies, according to some of the people.

Including its 7.6% stake in Germany's Deutsche Bank, which it plans to gradually dispose of over the next 18 months, the assets HNA wants to shed are currently valued at more than $10 billion, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal. They follow announced or completed asset sales totaling roughly $20 billion.

The new wave of planned divestments follows a recent mandate from Beijing for HNA to return to its core business of operating domestic airlines, according to people familiar with the company. The plans were in place before HNA's co-founder and former chairman, Wang Jian, fell to his death during a trip to France in July, the people said. Chen Feng, HNA's other founder who is now sole chairman, is continuing on with the strategy, they added.

"We are committed to streamlining our strategy to focus on our core aviation, tourism and logistics businesses, improve our operations and strengthen our balance sheet," an HNA spokesman said in response to a Journal query.

He noted that the group increased its revenue and profitability in the first half of this year, and reduced its debt. "We will continue to execute our strategy to make HNA Group a stronger, more focused company to support our growth over the long-term," the spokesman added.

Jenny Strasburg contributed to this article.

