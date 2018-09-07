Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/07 10:39:56 am
9.675 EUR   -0.91%
10:29aDEUTSCHE BANK : HNA plans to exit Deutsche Bank stake - WSJ
RE
10:28aHNA PLANS TO EX : Wsj
RE
10:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : China's HNA to Exit Deutsche Bank Stake Under Pressu..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : China's HNA to Exit Deutsche Bank Stake Under Pressure from Beijing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:12am CEST

By Julie Steinberg and Stella Yifan Xie

One of China's largest conglomerates intends to completely exit its stake in Deutsche Bank AG and unload the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant comedown for a once-highflying company.

HNA Group Co., an owner of airlines and hotels that amassed more than $40 billion worth of businesses and stakes in companies in an aggressive global acquisition spree from 2015 to 2017, is dismantling its overseas empire to shrink its balance sheet under renewed pressure from Chinese regulators and its creditors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate is in talks to sell California-based technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc.--which it bought for $6 billion in 2016--and Zurich cargo handler Swissport International Ltd., the people said. It also plans to dispose of its stakes in dozens of Chinese banks, trusts and insurance companies, according to some of the people.

Including its 7.6% stake in Germany's Deutsche Bank, which it plans to gradually dispose of over the next 18 months, the assets HNA wants to shed are currently valued at more than $10 billion, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal. They follow announced or completed asset sales totaling roughly $20 billion.

The new wave of planned divestments follows a recent mandate from Beijing for HNA to return to its core business of operating domestic airlines, according to people familiar with the company. The plans were in place before HNA's co-founder and former chairman, Wang Jian, fell to his death during a trip to France in July, the people said. Chen Feng, HNA's other founder who is now sole chairman, is continuing on with the strategy, they added.

"We are committed to streamlining our strategy to focus on our core aviation, tourism and logistics businesses, improve our operations and strengthen our balance sheet," an HNA spokesman said in response to a Journal query.

He noted that the group increased its revenue and profitability in the first half of this year, and reduced its debt. "We will continue to execute our strategy to make HNA Group a stronger, more focused company to support our growth over the long-term," the spokesman added.

Jenny Strasburg contributed to this article.

Write to Julie Steinberg at julie.steinberg@wsj.com and Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
10:29aDEUTSCHE BANK : HNA plans to exit Deutsche Bank stake - WSJ
RE
10:28aHNA PLANS TO EXIT DEUTSCHE BANK STAK : Wsj
RE
10:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : China's HNA to Exit Deutsche Bank Stake Under Pressure from Beij..
DJ
09/06DAX newcomer Wirecard sees plenty more room for growth
RE
09/06WORKDAY : Vice Chairman Phil Wilmington to Keynote at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Tec..
AQ
09/06Top banks' first-half commodities revenue climbs 38 percent - report
RE
09/05DEUTSCHE BANK : Back-to-school report on US and European credit
PU
09/05DEUTSCHE BANK : falls off Europe blue-chip index
AQ
09/04DEUTSCHE BANK : Eurozone Blue Chip Index Has Mercy, Spares Investors From Owning..
AQ
09/04DEUTSCHE BANK : DB-New school term = fresh opportunities
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/02Qatar plans major investment in Germany 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31DEUTSCHE BANK SENIOR BANKER LEAVING : Wsj 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 933 M
EBIT 2018 2 098 M
Net income 2018 613 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 35,79
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 20 180 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-38.49%23 460
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.70%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA4.51%311 034
WELLS FARGO-4.52%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.