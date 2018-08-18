Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 05:35:26 pm
9.758 EUR   -1.26%
04:07pDEUTSCHE BANK : Confirms Bid to Buy Noble Bonds
DJ
08:48aDEUTSCHE BANK : Bids For Noble Group Debt -- WSJ
DJ
08/17DEUTSCHE BANK : Brings Noble Bondholders A Surprise Offer
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Confirms Bid to Buy Noble Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

By Manju Dalal and Saurabh Chaturvedi

Deutsche Bank said Saturday that it is acting on its own to buy bonds of Noble Group Ltd., days before a crucial shareholder vote on a $3.5 billion restructuring of the Singapore-listed commodity trader.

The confirmation comes a day after The Wall Street Journal r eported the bank's unexpected offer to buy the bonds. It wasn't clear on Friday if Deutsche Bank was acting on behalf of another company or for itself, as banks typically handle bond tenders like this for clients.

The offer comes as Noble has been pursuing a restructuring for months as it seeks to stay afloat, address a liquidity crunch and provide a return to shareholders who have watched Noble's market value decline to about $110 million from a peak of more than $11 billion in 2011 partially on declines in commodities prices.

"Deutsche Bank expects the tender process to increase the already high level of support for the restructuring, as any bonds acquired by the bank will be automatically committed to the restructuring," said Sarah Stabler, vice president, communications at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.

Noble Group declined to comment.

Noble had already secured the support of 86% of creditors, much higher than the minimum 75% it needed for the restructuring. The company needs more than half of equity shareholders to approve the revamp at a meeting on Aug. 27.

Any response to the Deutsche Bank's offer would add more supporters to the restructuring plan, also benefiting the bank as the lender will gain a higher share in the restructured entity with its higher bondholding being acquired at much lower costs.

Deutsche Bank's notice to Noble's bondholders sent on Wednesday gives them time until Aug. 24 to tender their bonds.

The bank's offer covers roughly two-thirds of the debt under restructuring, or $2.34 billion of three separate bonds issued by Noble that are due in 2018, 2020 and 2022. The minimum purchase price is 45 cents on the dollar, according to the notice, which was reviewed by The Journal. These bonds recently traded between 46 and 48 cents on the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters.

Write to Manju Dalal at manju.dalal@wsj.com and Saurabh Chaturvedi at Saurabh.Chaturvedi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
04:07pDEUTSCHE BANK : Confirms Bid to Buy Noble Bonds
DJ
08:48aDEUTSCHE BANK : Bids For Noble Group Debt -- WSJ
DJ
08/17DEUTSCHE BANK : Brings Noble Bondholders A Surprise Offer
DJ
08/17DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
08/17DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
08/16DEUTSCHE BANK : Wealth Management hires Claudio de Sanctis to boost growth as ne..
PU
08/16OPENING BELL : 8.16.18
AQ
08/16DEUTSCHE BANK : celebrates 40 years in Belgium
PU
08/15DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
08/15DEUTSCHE BANK : board to discuss deputy contract
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16U.S. And China Back To The Table (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. And China Back To The Table 
08/15FEDERAL PROBE FOCUSES ON APARTMENT M : Wsj 
08/13Deutsche Bank, Bank of Ozark fall after downgrades; First Western Financial r.. 
08/134 Months Since Deutsche Bank's New CEO Started, How Is It Going? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 932 M
EBIT 2018 2 079 M
Net income 2018 602 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 36,59
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 20 168 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-38.53%23 066
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.07%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.