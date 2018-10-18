Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank    DBK   DE0005140008

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Bank : Ex-Traders Guilty in Libor Rigging Scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 03:54am CEST

By Maria Armental

Two former Deutsche Bank AG traders were found guilty of trying to rig a key lending benchmark that was considered one of the most important barometers of the world's financial health.

Matthew Connolly, who led Deutsche Bank's pool trading desk in New York, and Gavin Campbell Black, a former derivatives trader who worked on the bank's London desk, were convicted Wednesday of conspiracy and wire fraud charges following a monthlong trial in Manhattan federal court.

Sentencing is yet to be scheduled as their lawyers pursue a series of post-trial motions.

"This isn't over," Mr. Connolly's lawyer, Kenneth Breen, said, maintaining Mr. Connolly's innocence and pointing to the jury's split verdict.

Mr. Connolly, 53 years old, was convicted of three of the six charges he faced.

Similarly, Mr. Black's lawyer, Seth Levine, said that while disappointed in the jury's findings, "we will continue to seek justice for Gavin Black."

It was the second trial in the U.S. against traders accused of manipulating the benchmark interest rate for their own benefit.

Two former Rabobank traders were convicted in a similar case in 2015, but their convictions were overturned on appeal.

A series of Wall Street Journal articles in 2008 raised questions about whether global banks were manipulating the interest-rate-setting process by lowballing a key interest rate to avoid looking desperate for cash amid the financial crisis.

The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, is used globally to help set the price of many types of financial contracts, from home mortgages to commercial borrowing.

Libor, which is now being phased out, is calculated every working day by polling major banks on their estimated borrowing costs.

While rate manipulation was widespread, the authorities have said Deutsche Bank was especially aggressive and had slowed the probe by refusing to cooperate fully or misleading investigators.

The German bank in 2015 agreed to pay $2.5 billion in penalties to resolve related charges in the U.S. and the U.K. and a unit in London pleaded guilty in the U.S. to one count of wire fraud.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

Jean Eaglesham

and Max Colchester contributed to this story.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE BANK
03:54aDEUTSCHE BANK : Ex-Traders Guilty in Libor Rigging Scandal
DJ
10/17DEUTSCHE BANK : Ex-Deutsche Bank traders found guilty in U.S. of Libor scheme
RE
10/17Shell sells Danish upstream assets to Norwegian Energy in $1.9 billion deal
RE
10/17SoftBank lines up $9 billion in loans for Vision Fund from banks - Bloomberg
RE
10/17SOFTBANK LINES UP $9 BILLION IN LOAN : Bloomberg
RE
10/16DEUTSCHE BANK : NDB recognised for payments and settlements process by Deutsche ..
AQ
10/16Softbank said to pick banks to lead $27b mobile IPO
AQ
10/16HSBC : London developer launches £500m Birmingham plan
AQ
10/15DEUTSCHE BANK : Positive Outlook For Amcor As Headwinds Ease
AQ
10/12DEUTSCHE BANK : Knorr-Bremse – largest IPO in 2018 and Deutsche Bank globa..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16EUROPEAN FIRMS CONSIDER MOVING FINAN : Wsj 
10/13European Equities Are Trading At Attractive Valuations, But Is It Time To Buy.. 
10/12REPORTS : SoftBank tapping Goldman, Nomura, DB for massive telecom IPO 
10/11Reason Will Prevail And European Banks Still Look Reasonable 
10/09CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK AUSTRALIAN : Reuters 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 865 M
EBIT 2018 2 072 M
Net income 2018 659 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 32,14
P/E ratio 2019 11,46
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 19 394 M
Chart DEUTSCHE BANK
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 9,96 €
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-40.05%22 406
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 452
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 583
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.