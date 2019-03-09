Deutsche Bank : Executives Agree to Informal Talks With Commerzbank --Update

By Jenny Strasburg, Bojan Pancevski and Patricia Kowsmann

Deutsche Bank AG's top executives have agreed to hold discussions with rival Commerzbank AG about a potential merger, as Germany's two biggest banks explore strategic options after suffering prolonged performance and share-price declines, people close to the banks said.

The informal talks reflect a deepening willingness by Deutsche Bank's management board to engage in a possible tie-up, though executives this week continued to see a potential merger as one option, some of the people said.

Heightened pressure on the banks from German government officials to address their lagging performance, and consider in more detail how a merger might take shape, also factored into recent discussions, the people said.

The agreement by Deutsche Bank's management board to hold talks was earlier reported by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. One person close to Deutsche Bank said the agreement was made in the latter half of February. The management board is composed of top executives and is responsible for setting its strategy with oversight from the so-called supervisory board of the bank.

The supervisory board appoints, oversees and fires senior executives and is directly involved in any major decisions, such as a merger, that would reshape the bank.

People close to the banks said any formal mandate by their supervisory boards to pursue a merger likely would require public disclosure, which hasn't happened. The discussions involve chief executives Christian Sewing of Deutsche Bank and his Commerzbank counterpart, Martin Zielke, among other top bank officials, some of the people said.

Deutsche Bank's chairman, Paul Achleitner, has emphasized privately with investors and others close to the bank that merger talks are the responsibility of the CEO. But the hands-on Deutsche Bank chairman remains a driving force in the discussions, having presided over the supervisory board during the tenures of three CEOs and years of decline.

The German government is prepared to back a potential merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to create a national banking giant and answer skepticism from investors, clients and others about the two banks' ability to remain healthy and independent, The Wall Street Journal reported in January.

A senior German regulator told the Journal he had reviewed and unofficially endorsed plans to merge the two banks. The country's finance minister, Olaf Scholz, and his Social Democratic Party have been driving the initiative, according to the regulator and others involved in the discussions.

Deutsche Bank executives privately for months have sought to ward off speculation they might be pressured into a merger while the bank is in a weakened state. Instead, top executives have said publicly and privately they are focused on their existing strategy and improving returns.

But investors haven't been convinced, with some pushing for radical change apart from an immediate merger. The Journal this week reported that a top Deutsche Bank shareholder is pushing the bank to close its dismally performing U.S. equities business and cut back that money-losing business elsewhere, for example -- a move executives have resisted.

Shareholders and analysts worry that the complexities of integrating technology, cutting layers of staff and aligning the management of a combined Deutsche-Commerzbank make a merger risky.

Bankers, analysts and investors estimate the two banks would have to eliminate 30,000 to 40,000 jobs in Germany alone for a merger to make economic sense. Deutsche Bank especially has sprawling global operations to factor in, and is on a tight leash with regulators in the U.S., which has constrained how dramatically it can reshape its business there, according to people close to the bank.

Officials of both banks have said privately they would need government assurances that they could make the painful staffing cuts necessary for a deal to pencil out, people close to the lenders say.

Mr. Scholz, who regards the merger as one of the priorities of his industrial policy, has held meetings with senior executives in recent weeks to help move talks about a potential deal forward, people familiar with the meetings said.

The push comes as part of a new government strategy to establish German companies as national champions in financial and other industries to counter the consolidated global power of Chinese and U.S. rivals. The official close to Mr. Scholz said government officials view it as essential for German lenders to be based in the country, rather than be taken over by foreign competitors.

