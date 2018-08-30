Log in
Deutsche Bank : Five myths about US trade

08/30/2018 | 01:32pm CEST

Having said that, the US is much more open than some competitors. Apart from its lower tariffs, it also uses lower levels of non-tariff barriers. These include labelling, packaging, environmental, and other regulations that benefit domestic producers at the expense of import competitors. For example, the average manufacturing import into the US is subject to only 2 non-tariff measures. In the EU, China, and Japan, the average manufacturing import is subject to around 8 such restrictions.

The services sector makes up an ever-increasing portion of most developed economies. Some countries use restrictive regulations to limit import competition in the services sector, by instituting restrictive licensing rules, limitations on the movement of people, or other barriers to entry. The US's level of openness is similar to other developed markets like Canada, Japan, and France, though Germany is slightly more open. China is a clear outlier, with many restrictions across a broad range of industries.

Finally, China also lags developed economies in intellectual property protections. Across multiple measures, China fails to protect foreign investors' patents, copyrights, and trademarks to the same degree as developed economies. The US, Japan, and the EU rank near the top of these rankings.

Overall, the US is one of the most open countries in the world. Other developed markets are also typically open, while emerging and developing economies tend to be more restrictive. However, trade deficits are driven by macro imbalances, not tariffs.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bank AG published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 11:31:03 UTC
