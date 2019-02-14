Log in
Deutsche Bank : Four big shareholders of Deutsche Bank call for cuts at investment bank - FT

0
02/14/2019 | 01:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Four of Deutsche Bank's 10 biggest shareholders want the lender to make cuts at its investment division, particularly in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

The report said at least four members of Deutsche's supervisory board share the view.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

