Deutsche Bank : Must Put Profitability Before Deal Making -CEO

By Christian Grimm and Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Bank may be open to deals but only after it has boosted profitability over the next 18 months, Chief Executive Christian Sewing said late Monday.

"I can tell you that, quite frankly, that we at Deutsche Bank have homework to do," Mr. Sewing said at the opening of Industry Day, an event being held in Berlin.

Over the past months, there has been speculation that Deutsche could combine with smaller rival Commerzbank. Shares in both have declined sharply this year, with Commerzbank departing Germany's blue-chip index.

Mr. Sewing said Deutsche Bank's priority will be to improve profitability in the next one-and-a-half years.

"Once that has happened, we can talk about other things," he said.

