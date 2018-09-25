Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Bank

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBK)
Deutsche Bank : Must Put Profitability Before Deal Making -CEO

09/25/2018

By Christian Grimm and Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Bank may be open to deals but only after it has boosted profitability over the next 18 months, Chief Executive Christian Sewing said late Monday.

"I can tell you that, quite frankly, that we at Deutsche Bank have homework to do," Mr. Sewing said at the opening of Industry Day, an event being held in Berlin.

Over the past months, there has been speculation that Deutsche could combine with smaller rival Commerzbank. Shares in both have declined sharply this year, with Commerzbank departing Germany's blue-chip index.

Mr. Sewing said Deutsche Bank's priority will be to improve profitability in the next one-and-a-half years.

"Once that has happened, we can talk about other things," he said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 1.12% 9.577 Delayed Quote.-24.26%
DEUTSCHE BANK 0.57% 10.508 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 863 M
EBIT 2018 2 085 M
Net income 2018 607 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 38,63
P/E ratio 2019 12,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 21 590 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sewing Chief Executive Officer
Karl von Rohr Co-President & Chief Administrative Officer
Garth Ritchie Co-President & Co-Head-Corporate & Investment Bank
Paul Achleitner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kuhnke Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BANK-34.20%25 353
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%396 080
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%309 935
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%277 331
WELLS FARGO-9.36%264 839
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%229 429
